Behrman Capital Names Simon P. Lonergan Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco, today announced that Simon P. Lonergan has been promoted to Managing Partner. Mr. Lonergan joins Grant G. Behrman and William M. Matthes as the firm's Managing Partners.

"Since 2005, Simon has been an invaluable partner of our firm, consistently demonstrating his deep investment expertise, insightful industry experience and outstanding leadership skills," said Mr. Behrman. "We are very pleased to recognize Simon's extensive contributions to Behrman Capital and our portfolio with this well-earned promotion."

Mr. Lonergan has played an integral role in leading the firm's investments in the defense and aerospace and specialty manufacturing and distribution verticals. He serves on the boards of several portfolio companies within those sectors, including Brooks Equipment (BHC), Corfin Industries, kSARIA, Plastic Industries, and Waterline Renewal Technologies. He previously served on the boards of ILC Holdings (DDC), Peacock Engineering Company and Selig Sealing Products.

Prior to joining Behrman Capital, Mr. Lonergan was a Partner and Senior Managing Director at The Blackstone Group, where he co-led Blackstone's pursuit of European private equity transactions. He was a member of Blackstone's Private Equity Investment Committee and a board member of eight portfolio companies across a range of industries, including media, communications and packaging. Mr. Lonergan started his career in consulting at Bain & Company.

Mr. Lonergan received a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Cambridge University and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.0 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact

Mark Semer or Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com / daniel.hoadley@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE Behrman Capital

Related Links

http://www.behrmancap.com

