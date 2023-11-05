Beijing Review: A Bright Future Beckons

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sixth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) unfolding from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, it showcased China's new development paradigm as a platform for the country's high-standard opening up.

The mountains are steep, the waters are winding and the road seems lost. But suddenly, from the darkness of the willows, a village with bright flowers appears

The CIIE this year attracted guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors have registered to attend the event, representing a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Among the 3,000 global companies participating this year, roughly 200 companies have participated in the expo's every edition since 2018, and around 400 companies are returning to the expo after a gap of more than two years.

Sixty-nine countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation in the expo's national exhibitions, among which 11 countries are partaking for the first time.

On November 4, 2022, when Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the CIIE, he said that "The mountains are steep, the waters are winding and the road seems lost. But suddenly, from the darkness of the willows, a village with bright flowers appears."

The sentence derives from Traveling to a Village West of the Mountain, written by the poet Lu You from the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). As the ancient Chinese poem indicates, every cloud has a silver lining.

At present, momentous changes unseen in a century are accelerating worldwide. A new round of scientific and technological revolution plus industrial transformation is well underway. A significant shift is taking place in the international balance of power.

At the same time, however, trade protectionism is mounting, a backlash against globalization is on the rise, and regional conflicts and disturbances are frequent, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Palestine-Israel tensions, all posing challenges that leave doubt about whether there is a way out of turmoil.

But the deepening of the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, the continuous progress in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, a China-proposed initiative to boost global connectivity along the ancient Silk Road routes and beyond, and the growing popularity of Chinese proposals such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilizations Initiative, as well as the hosting of the sixth edition of the CIIE, all demonstrate how a brighter future beckons.

Though the global economic recovery remains sluggish, China's booming market and huge potential are attractive to many multinationals. The country is committed to pursuing a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. It strives to create new opportunities for the world with its development and to contribute its share to building an open global economy.

In the previous five editions of the CIIE, 131 countries and international organizations participated in country exhibitions, with nearly 2,000 new products, technologies and services making their debut and a total intended turnover of nearly $350 billion.

The expo has served as the epitome of global economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era as well as demonstrates China's resolve to promoting high-level opening up. China, by sharing business opportunities and strengthening trade ties, is enabling global enterprises to seize opportunities and achieve win-win cooperation, to bring a ray of hope to a lethargic world economy.

Humanity is meant to be a united and supportive family. The Internet and modern means of transport have turned the world into a close-knit global village. At a time when the world is expecting a recovering economy, people should be more proactive in exploring ways out of turmoil.

That path is unfolding before us and a brighter future beckons. The international community should build more consensus on cooperation, jointly overcome the difficulties and challenges we all face, and create new and ideal prospects for common economic development.

Comments to [email protected]

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/share/v/EiorLjWUZAdDBEn7/?mibextid=KZ7vgw

X：https://x.com/beijingreview/status/1720954077264416861?s=46&t=xaEmi4KckG41jnPZZIN-5A

YouTube：https://youtu.be/Qy6P7sIi3qw

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@cachinachic/video/7297774455260974366?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7227134149436605995

Weibo：https://weibo.com/1719349955/4964640520405317

Website: https://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Ancient_Wisdom_Upgraded_Interpretation/202311/t20231104_800347979.html

SOURCE Beijing Review