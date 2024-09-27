Beijing Review: A Sound System

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Over the long course of human history, 75 years is just a fleeting moment in time. But during this time in China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has united and led the Chinese people to write an epic exploring the development of socialism, and draw a majestic picture in the history of human advancement.

A state system must be established when founding a country

It has guided the people in establishing and improving the Chinese socialist system, in forming and developing systems for Party leadership, politics, economy, culture, society, eco-civilization, the military and foreign affairs, and in enhancing state governance. The Chinese nation has stood up, achieved higher quality of life and become stronger.

"A state system must be established when founding a country." On October 31, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted this ancient proverb in his speech at the second full assembly of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. He stressed that a well-founded system is a country's biggest strength, and competition in terms of systems is the most essential rivalry between countries. A country cannot remain stable without a sound system in place.

The quote derives from the Book of Lord Shang (Shang Jun Shu) of the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). It expressed the view that rules and regulations must be clear when establishing and consolidating state power.

A sound system ensures the country's effective governance. Since the launch of reform and opening up in 1978, China has created a rare miracle of rapid economic growth. It has achieved a degree of industrialization that took developed countries several centuries to reach, becoming the world's second largest economy, and its leading manufacturer and trader in goods. Today, it also has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves.

China has maintained social harmony and stability for a long time, with people living happy and stable lives, and has been recognized as one of the countries whose residents enjoy a strong sense of security.

It is a multi-ethnic country where 56 ethnic groups live together in harmony. The Party and the Central Government consistently uphold and fine-tune the system of regional ethnic autonomy, focus on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and ensure that all ethnic groups work together toward common development and prosperity.

For instance, Dulongjiang Township in Yunnan Province, southwest China, once one of the country's poorest areas, has achieved 5G coverage and developed industries with local features. The Dulong ethnic group, who had been living an almost primitive life before 1949, have vanquished absolute poverty, and now enjoy moderately prosperous lives, just like other ethnic groups nationwide.

In Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the horse industry, ice-snow economy, talent cultivation, tourism and folk customs are deeply integrated, culminating in unique industries and tourist destinations.

From the east to the west, from the south to the north, projects for ensuring and improving people's well-being have been conducted, enabling residents from all ethnic groups to share more fully and fairly in the benefits of national development.

Today, all 56 ethnic groups jointly promote Chinese modernization with full enthusiasm, and are closer than ever in history to realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The closer we get to our goals, the more we need to leverage the political strengths of the Party's leadership and the institutional strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Guided by a well-founded system, the Chinese people are striving to, by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, develop their country into a great, modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

