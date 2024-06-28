Beijing Review: Fairness Reigns

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping quoted this old Chinese proverb when delivering a keynote speech titled Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Humankind at the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland.

The quote derives from the Book of Documents, an ancient compilation of historical legends spanning from mythical origins to the Zhou Dynasty (c. 1046-256 B.C.) in Chinese antiquity.

Impartial and fair, the kingly approach always prevails

It cautions people to act with impartiality, not abuse their power for personal gain and always follow the path of justice.

"Unilateralism driven by greed is leading us—rich and poor, strong and weak—to a catastrophe," Tanzanian Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango said at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2022. In recent years, developing countries have elevated their cooperation, and collectively demanded a more equitable international order. In doing so, they have fostered more impartial international relations.

However, the world continues to face challenges such as unilateralism and hegemonism, which perpetuate global injustice.

China's Law on Foreign Relations, which took effect on July 1, 2023, states China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, and observes the five principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

These principles, commonly known as the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, were first put forward by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai on December 31, 1953, when he met with a visiting Indian delegation. They were elaborated at the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, Indonesia, in April 1955 and incorporated into the 10 principles for conducting international relations, or the 10 Principles of Bandung, adopted at the conference.

Over the past decade, China has put forward a series of proposals for improving global governance. These include building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative – which aims to boost connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

The concepts and initiatives resonate with the global pursuit of peace, justice and progress, and have garnered widespread recognition and support, especially among developing nations. Additionally, they form the legal foundation of the Law on Foreign Relations of the People's Republic of China.

China has been calling for dialogue to resolve the dispute between countries, and has been trying to bring both sides to the same table. China upholds the ideal of pursuing impartiality in handling international issues, and stands on the side of equality and justice.

China observes the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguards world peace and security and promotes global common development. It is committed to settling international disputes by peaceful means, and opposes hegemonism and power politics, as well as the use of force or threat of force in international relations.

The country upholds the principle that all countries are equal, regardless of size, strength or development level, and supports humanity's common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

"Impartial and fair, the kingly approach always prevails." As long as the international community can adhere to the principles of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, it will surely be able to solve challenges such as regional conflicts and unilateralism, and foster a truly equal and just international relationship.

