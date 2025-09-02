Beijing Review: Learning From History to Build a Peaceful Future

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, we observe the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression--a pivotal part of the World Anti-Fascist War.

China's contribution to the Allied victory was bolstered by extensive international support. As we commemorate this milestone in 2025, we are called to remember history, honor the heroes who fell, cherish peace and strive for a more promising future.

Against the backdrop of a global landscape marked by turbulence and transformation, we must learn from history to promote peace, development and cooperation.

An ancient Chinese saying goes, "To understand the present, study history; to foresee the future, look to the past." It comes from the Guanzi, an ancient Chinese text attributed to Guan Zhong, a prominent statesman and philosopher during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 B.C.). The sentence intends to convey that when confused by current affairs, look to history for answers; when uncertain of the future, seek guidance from the past.

On December 13, 2014, President Xi Jinping quoted the classic line in his address at the national memorial ceremony for the victims of the winter 1937-38 Nanjing Massacre, during which invading Japanese forces killed approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in Nanjing, then capital of China. He noted that the hardships of war suffered following the start of China's modern era, which began with its defeat in the Opium War of 1840, have given the Chinese people a deeper appreciation for peace. He firmly rejected the law of the jungle and militarism as paths to coexistence, asserting instead that peace and cooperation are the enduring drivers of human progress.

From the September 18 Incident in 1931, or the start of imperial Japan's invasion of China, to the full-scale war ignited by the July 7 Incident in 1937, and finally to Japan's unconditional surrender in 1945, the Chinese people waged a fearless 14-year struggle. They sustained catastrophic losses, with over 35 million military and civilian casualties, before securing a great victory. Through tremendous national sacrifice, China established itself as a major Eastern theater of the World Anti-Fascist War and contributed immensely to its victory.

At the same time, the Chinese people will forever cherish the invaluable support extended by countries, peoples and organizations across the globe that stand for peace and justice. The American "Flying Tigers," all volunteer pilots, braved dangerous conditions to open and secure the Hump air route over the Himalayas, ensuring the continuous transport of essential strategic supplies to China. Canadian doctor Norman Bethune and Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis came to China to save lives. German businessman John Rabe and Danish national Bernhard Sindberg, a supervisor at a cement plant on the outskirts of Nanjing, protected Chinese refugees during the Nanjing Massacre. British professor Michael Lindsay and European journalist Hans Shippe courageously told the world about China's resistance.

The victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was a triumph achieved by the Chinese people fighting shoulder to shoulder with other Allied nations and peace-loving people across the globe. History has proven that justice will always defeat evil and peace will ultimately prevail over war. By safeguarding the truth of history and cherishing the fruits of peace, we ensure that justice endures and peace prevails for generations to come.

Today, facing changes unseen in a century and a global landscape entangled in turbulence and transformation, looking back at history in the spirit of upholding peace, development and win-win cooperation is highly relevant. The Chinese people will stand together with people around the world to firmly defend the victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War. All should be committed to safeguarding the international system centered on the UN and the international order based on international law. Together, we will tirelessly work toward building a community with a shared future for humanity and continue contributing to the noble cause of global peace and development.

SOURCE Beijing Review