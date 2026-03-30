Beijing seen as a hub for youth innovation

BEIJING, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

As part of the efforts to position itself as a global hub for youth innovation and entrepreneurship, Beijing has rolled out a comprehensive policy framework to make it more inclusive, business-friendly and conducive to creativity, participants said at the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum on Saturday.

In response to the practical challenges often faced by young professionals in the Chinese capital, notably high housing costs and barriers to residency registration, municipal authorities have introduced a package of supportive measures and piloted innovation and entrepreneurship zones for young talent, offering targeted support such as housing subsidies and free coworking spaces.

Within a year, the initiative has translated into tangible outcomes, including the development of youth apartments, startup spaces and vibrant community hubs, serving more than 180,000 young professionals, according to the forum.

In the future, Beijing plans to provide 30,000 housing units, 3 million square meters of innovation space, and a dedicated service team of 3,000 personnel for young professionals, alongside a 30 billion yuan ($4.3 billion) fund to further support youth development.

"I'm glad I chose Beijing to start my business," said Zhang Linfeng, co-founder and chief scientist of DP Technology, a Beijing-based AI-for-Science enterprise. "The city brings together top-tier talent and a well-developed industrial ecosystem, along with policy support that spans the entire lifecycle of a company. From funding to housing and dedicated support services, these tangible measures have given entrepreneurs like us real confidence."

The Global Youth Science and Technology Innovation Development Report 2026, compiled by a research team from Peking University's Institute of Area Studies, was released at the forum. The report focused on what it terms an "innovation talent scouting mechanism" — a system designed to more effectively identify, support and retain high-potential innovators through improved access to resources, tailored services and direct feedback channels.

The mechanism is not just about conventional support, said Zhai Kun, associate director of the institute. "It provides more direct services and clearer feedback on talent needs, with the goal of unlocking the full potential of next-generation innovators," Zhai said.

According to the report, Beijing has made notable progress in implementing the mechanism and strengthening its research and innovation capabilities. The city has ranked first globally in the Nature Index for scientific research output for nine consecutive years through 2025, and consistently placed among the world's top four innovation clusters in the Global Innovation Index.

In artificial intelligence, Beijing continued to stand out. A total of 148 scholars based in the city were named to the AI 2000 Most Influential Scholar Annual List, published by Tsinghua University's AMiner, accounting for more than 40 percent of the national total. The city is home to around 15,000 AI researchers — roughly 30 percent of China's total — and more than 2,500 core AI companies. Its AI sector's value was projected to reach 450 billion yuan by the end of 2025.

"Beijing is a city willing to invest in imagination," said Song Yachen, founder and CEO of VAST, a generative 3D company.

"From fast-tracked residency approvals to early-stage funding and computing subsidies, the support we received at every critical moment helped us secure top talent and push forward in uncharted territory. The government has not only been an administrator, but a partner that truly understands our needs," Song said.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn