Hong Kong well-positioned to boost digital cooperation

BEIJING, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide while widening the digital divide between regions, and Hong Kong is well-positioned to foster greater AI collaboration across the Asia-Pacific and promote more inclusive digital development.

Policymakers and industry leaders made the remarks at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, which opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

Zhuang Rongwen, director of the Cyberspace Administration of China and chairman of the World Internet Conference, said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region enjoys unique advantages in advancing digital exchange and cooperation, given its role as an international hub for shipping, trade and finance, as well as its position as a gateway connecting China with the world.

"Countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific have made digital transformation a common choice to capture new growth opportunities and sharpen their competitive edge," Zhuang said, adding that the digital economy has become "a bright spot" in regional cooperation.

"China remains committed to sharing opportunities arising from digital development with other nations," he said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said hosting the event underscores the SAR's growing prominence as an international innovation and technology hub and reinforces its integration into national development plans.

"Hong Kong looks forward to working with partners around the region, and across the world, to help shape a digital future built on openness, innovation and inclusivity," he added.

According to Lee, the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, which opened in December, has attracted more than 70 tenants in sectors including AI and data science.

Covering 0.87 square kilometers in Hong Kong and 3.02 sq km on the Shenzhen side, the cooperation zone is exploring the movement of research materials and other innovation resources across the boundary, he said.

AI is central to Hong Kong's innovation and technology development, Lee said, noting that the city ranked third in the Global AI Competitiveness Index, after New York and London.

But he cautioned that the power of AI must be balanced by its responsible and inclusive use, describing technology as a tool that "could function well only with a spirit of cooperation and creativity".

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd, echoed the view, emphasizing that "the future of AI won't be decided by one organization, one industry, one region or one person", and that cooperation could help close the digital and economic divide.

He said China, including the Hong Kong SAR, "has a unique position" to play a leadership role, and its experience in innovation can be shared globally.

Describing AI as entering a new frontier marked by the rise of AI agents, Hong Kong Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said the Hong Kong SAR government is closely monitoring the technology's evolution.

Although agents could broaden AI's application across industries, they will also inevitably raise new security concerns, Sun said. "The SAR government's approach toward AI agents is clear — development must go hand in hand with regulation."

Samuel Migal, minister of investments, regional development and informatization of Slovakia, said that in the face of advancements in digital technology and AI, the common challenge is the need to establish new governance frameworks.

While different countries and regions may adopt varying regulatory models, "fragmentation cannot be the outcome", he said.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn