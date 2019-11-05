Beijing-Tokyo Forum Helps China-Japan Relations Enter a New Era: Enhancing Mutual Trust by Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily:

"This is the most honest, friendly, and constructive China-Japan Forum," Cheng Yonghua, former Chinese ambassador to Japan, made this comment at the 15th Beijing-Tokyo Forum.

Supported by China's State Council Information Office, Japan's foreign ministry, and co-hosted by the China foreign language administration and Japan's Genen NPO, the 15th Beijing-Tokyo Forum was held in Beijing October 25th-27th. And this year's theme was "New era, New Expectations -- the responsibility of China and Japan in maintaining peace and development in Asia and the world".

Based on the theme, political, economic, business, academic, science, and media professors of the two countries discussed important world issues during the forum. These issues covered bilateral relations, economy and trade, security, media, and innovative development.

The China-Japan relationship is undergoing positive changes. As the world's second and third-largest economies with important regional and international influence, the two countries share not only more mutual interests and concerns, but also more and more common responsibilities and missions.

This year's forum has set up five parallel sub-forums, and Science and Technology Daily was invited to co-organize the special forum "The Prospect of Cooperation in the Field of Science and Technology Innovation and Digital Economy between China and Japan". Senior executives of well-known companies from China and Japan actively communicated on cybersecurity, privacy protection, the application of artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, industrial upgrading, Blockchain, and other hot scientific issues.

Experts from the two countries mainly discussed that China and Japan could cooperate in the field of solving Global Warming, training IT talents, reducing meteorological disasters, and enhancing electronic commerce. They also exchanged several details and methods in cooperation.

"The cooperation between China and Japan in the field of science and technology innovation faces new situations and opportunities," Li Ping, President of the Science and Technology Daily, said on the closing ceremony. He pointed out that the two countries have great potential for cooperation in innovation, which is an essential bilateral relationship."In the future, two countries should achieve mutual benefit and win-win results on a larger scale."

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily