Beken Releases BK7257 AirPlay 2.0 Audio Solution

News provided by

Beken Corporation

10 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beken Corporation (SSE: 603068.SH) has officially launched its Apple AirPlay 2.0 audio solution based on BK7257, Beken's latest Wi-Fi Audio SoC, enabling products to leverage Apple's AirPlay feature, extensively applicable in speakers, sound bars, and other audio equipment.

AirPlay 2.0's key features include Wireless Accessory Configuration, Precision Time Protocol, Multi-room, Firmware Update, Web Interface and more.

BK7257 Wi-Fi Audio SoC boasts dual-core processing power, ample memory, and extensive peripheral resources. It integrates multiple ADC/DAC channels, supporting 8K/16K/44.1K/48K sampling rates; it also includes an I2S interface, supporting 8k to 384k sampling transmission, adaptable to various external audio codecs.

Beken provides a comprehensive AirPlay 2.0 solution SDK and development environment. The platform has completed preliminary testing and meets the "AirPlay Audio Specification R11" standards. Several brand clients have finished design integration and are poised for mass production.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit http://www.bekencorp.com.

SOURCE Beken Corporation

