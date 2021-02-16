Bekha Bon.'s new book Juventud Incauta, a poignant recounting of a woman thrust into a life of crime and incarceration at a very young age

Bekha Bon. said this about his book: "These pages bring together the heartbreaking story of a young Spanish woman named Rosario who, at only nineteen years old, was dragged by organized crime in Bolivia into an abyss of hardship within the different prisons in which she served her sentence on North American soil. This fact placed Bekha Bon in the citizen's commitment to narrate a chronicle that speaks of the imminent danger faced by many of the young people—those who, attracted by the adventure they imagine they will find and the prosperity they dream of, end up entangled in twisted networks that crime professionals constantly weave; those who daily reinvent new ways and means with the sole purpose of transporting their cargo to US soil. Unconscionable efforts, which end up turning our boys into 'blind pack mules,' usually end up paying for a crime they did not actually commit.

The story is not a simple story; it is the only way that she found to reach people—a truth that many do not want to talk about. Using this event as a vehicle, she exposes the harsh reality of those who, when caught, end up being victims of this growing scourge.

The book is aimed at young people eager for adventure—those who fear nothing—to whom their unconsciousness and folly can become their worst enemies. However, the plot presented in this story will arouse the interest of any reader regardless of age, gender, or literary preferences."

Published by Page Publishing, Bekha Bon.'s new book Juventud Incauta follows the harrowing life of a young woman who only knew the toils of crime and bondage—a riveting depiction of real-life circumstances of people stained by corruption.

Consumers who wish to view a person's journey from grace to downfall that greatly affected her life can purchase Juventud Incauta online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

