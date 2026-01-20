BEKO EUROPE CERTIFIED TOP EMPLOYER EUROPE 2026 FOR THE NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR AND TOP EMPLOYER IN ITALY, FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND, UK, ROMANIA, SLOVAKIA & SPAIN

The company has been recognized among the best employers for its commitment to a clear purpose & values, strong leadership, ethics & integrity, inclusion and diversity practices

MILAN, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With an outstanding score of 85%, Beko Europe proudly announces its prestigious achievement as Top Employer Europe 2026 for the ninth consecutive year, being recognized in Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom and also in Romania, Slovakia and Spain for the first time.

This accomplishment underscores Beko's commitment to nurturing a work culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and inclusivity.

Beko Europe – Top Employer Award

Fabio Colombo, Beko Europe Executive Vice President of Human Resources, explains: "Being recognized once again by the Top Employers Institute reflects our continued commitment to people practices across Europe, even in a period marked by significant challenges for our industry. We remain focused on listening to our people and fostering a workplace culture grounded in respect, dialogue and care."

The Top Employers Program is the world's leading authority in recognizing excellence in people / HR practices. This year, Beko stood out in particular for its achievements in four crucial domains, emphasizing the company's commitment to inclusive workplace practices, ethics and integrity, a clear purpose and values as well as strong leadership. The certification is earned through a rigorous audit including a Best Practice survey, fact-based assessments and a further review of processes and practices with an independent HR auditor.

In 2026, Beko Europe stood out in particular for its performance across four key domains: ethics and integrity, inclusion and diversity, clear purpose and values, and leadership. The company continues to invest in initiatives that promote a safe, balanced and inclusive working environment. Inclusion and Diversity are embedded in Beko's culture, supported by concrete actions such as voluntary Employee Resource Groups, including the Women's Network and other DEI-focused networks, designed to foster dialogue, representation and collaboration across the organization.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority for the certification of excellence in People Practices. It has certified more than 2,300 organizations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally. This year, the recognition has been conferred upon 1,286 organizations worldwide.

ABOUT BEKO EUROPE

Beko Europe is a leading home appliances company built on a long-term commitment to Europe, focused on improving everyday life through reliable, innovative and sustainable products and solutions. With strong manufacturing, R&D and design capabilities, Beko Europe combines industrial scale with proximity to consumers, delivering appliances that bring performance, efficiency and confidence into everyday homes. It is 75% owned by Beko B.V. and 25% owned by Whirlpool Corporation.

As part of Beko, recognized as the number one home appliances company in Europe*, Beko Europe combines a portfolio of 15 trusted brands — including Beko, Whirlpool**, Hotpoint, Indesit and Bauknecht — with advanced technologies, strong consumer care and a growing focus on connectivity, built-in solutions, design and energy efficiency.

Aligned with the Paris Agreement and the Science-Based Targets initiative, Beko Europe supports its parent company's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Beko's commitment has been recognized with the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) within the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (results dated 16 October 2025) ***, and with Beko ranking 17th on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies.

www.bekoeurope.com

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2026 edition, Beko Corp, Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances", GBO, retail volume, 2025 data.

**Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

***The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865100/Top_Employer_2026_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812020/5598132/Beko_Europe_Logo.jpg