Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet

Hosted by Beko and organised by partners TNW and FT Talent, Hack the Normal Sustainability builds on the success of previous Hack the Normal events in Africa and Turkey. This time, Beko is set to host hundreds of top entrepreneurs, engineers, and developers in Europe to create solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges relating to climate change, water management and circular economy.

Taking place between 13th – 15th May, the three-day hybrid event will invite participating teams to address a range of real-world challenges, from eliminating water pollution to tackling plastic waste and reducing the carbon footprint of household products. Winning teams will compete for the €50,000 prize pool to develop their ideas, in addition to coaching and backing of resources to scale their innovations.

Hack the Normal has already produced innovative products and solutions we see in our everyday lives. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to hear about these success stories as well as speeches from thought leaders in sustainable business, including WWF and P&G.

Hack the Normal Sustainability partners with key organizations including UN Technology Bank, Microsoft and Reckitt Benckiser, to bring external ideas and innovation in different disciplines into the project.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer of Arçelik, the parent company of Beko, said: "We believe it's essential to nurture a culture of collaboration and innovation, especially if we are to effectively tackle some of today's urgent environmental challenges. Collective climate action is the driving mission behind this year's Hackathon, and that is why we are bringing together diverse, entrepreneurial talents to deliver solutions with lasting positive impact through open innovation.

We look forward to welcoming you and your team to Hack the Normal Sustainability and making a difference."

For more information about participating in Hack the Normal – Sustainability; access resources and join the live sessions, please visit https://hackthenormal.com.

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. Beko is one of the top 3 large home appliances brands in Europe*. The brand is FC Barcelona's main partner, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is 'healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet'. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production.

www.beko.com/

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances" in Consumer Appliances 2022ed, retail volume, 2021 data.

