Bel Brands USA Introduces its First Exclusively Plant-Based Cheese Brand, Nurishh

"Food plays a big role in cultivating happy and healthy moments, because the simple act of sharing a meal holds the power of bringing families together," said Florian Decaux, plant-based acceleration director for Bel. "Nurishh can help you create dishes that bring everyone to the table – like a perfectly melted grilled cheese or a delicious cheesy pizza."

Guided by Bel's French cheese-making expertise, Nurishh strikes the balance of genuine cheesy taste, meltability and comfort with plant-based goodness. Certified plant-based and lactose-free, Nurishh serves up a good source of calcium and vitamin B12 and contains no artificial colors or flavors. Nurishh is available in six delicious varieties:

Slices:

Nurishh Cheddar Style Slices



Nurishh Mozzarella Style Slices



Nurishh Provolone Style Slices

Shreds:

Nurishh Cheddar Style Shreds



Nurishh Mozzarella Style Shreds



Nurishh Cheddar & Mozzarella Style Blend

By expanding its product offering beyond cheese products, Bel is furthering its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack market – diversifying through growth in dairy, fruit and plant-based products. Nurishh is the company's first wholly plant-based brand.

Nurishh will be available at select retailers and via Amazon Fresh in April 2021, with nationwide in-store availability increasing throughout the year. Follow Nurishh on Instagram and Facebook, and visit www.NurishhPlantBased.com to learn more.

About Bel Brands USA:

Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

