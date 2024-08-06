Available nationwide for a limited time, Everything Bagel Style features bold and savory flavors that will turn anyone into a lover of The Laughing Cow.

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its over 100-year history, iconic cheese brand The Laughing Cow ® is expanding its lineup of individually wrapped snackable cheese wedges with its first-ever limited-edition flavor, Everything Bagel Style. The new flavor perfectly pairs the creamy cheese wedges The Laughing Cow fans know and love, while simultaneously transporting them to their favorite bagel shop with the savory combination of garlic, sesame and poppy seed flavors found in an everything bagel.

The Laughing Cow Launches Everything Bagel Style, The Brand’s First Limited-Edition Flavor The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style combines the savory flavors of garlic, sesame and poppy seed found in an everything bagel.

The everything bagel flavor category is growing 20 times faster than other cheese flavors1, however, most everything bagel flavored products on the market are limited to the cracker, chip and pretzel categories. The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style is a deliciously unique option for fans to enjoy the cheese wedges in a new way.

"It's no secret that everything bagel seasoning has taken the world by storm, and we noticed that our fans were topping their favorite The Laughing Cow cheese wedges with it to level up their snacks and recipes," said The Laughing Cow Brand Director, Zach Fatla. "Now cheese lovers can enjoy their favorite flavors in an even more convenient way thanks to the perfectly portioned The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style cheese wedges."

From enjoying with pretzel crisps to getting creative by spreading it on a bagel to making the ultimate breakfast sandwich, leveling up any moment has never tasted so good. The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style is made with real cheese, and each wedge has 2 grams of complete protein and is a good source of calcium, vitamins A & D.

The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style is available now through January 2025 at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Meijer, Target, Publix and more for $4.49. To find The Laughing Cow Everything Bagel Style cheese wedges near you, visit www.thelaughingcow.com/product-locator/.

12023 Mintel US Cheese Report; Circana Unify Total US Food 2018-2023

About The Laughing Cow®:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, Babybel®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

SOURCE Bel Brands USA