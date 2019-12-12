Belcan Acquires Base2 Solutions

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and information technology (IT) services to the Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Government services markets, today announced the acquisition of Base2 Solutions ("Base2" or "The Company"), a premier provider of software and systems engineering consulting services to customers in highly-regulated industries such as Aerospace, Defense, and Medical Devices.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Belcan is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Base2 specializes in developing custom solutions to solve complex business problems in industries that require specialized technical knowledge. The Company's services include software development, DevOps, security, and systems engineering, which are managed throughout the entire product lifecycle, from roadmap development through production. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Base2 has an additional office in Brea, California. Base2 is being sold by Safran as part of their ongoing portfolio optimization efforts following the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace in 2018.

"Base2 is an excellent fit within our disciplined growth strategy, expanding our geographic footprint in major US aerospace hubs," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. "This addition brings high demand capability in digital systems and software, a key customer base, and exceptionally talented leadership and technical teams. We are extremely excited to bring Base2's capabilities and culture into the Belcan family."

"Being part of Belcan introduces our services to a broader audience within our specialized industries and provides us with an opportunity to offer more solutions to our customers," said Ron Hopkins, CEO of Base2 Solutions. "We are excited to join the Belcan and AEI team to continue our track record of delivering the strongest value to our customers while also being a great place to work for our employees."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was the financial advisor to Belcan. Eversheds Sutherland served as legal advisor and Mesirow Financial was the financial advisor to Safran.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Base2 Solutions

Base2 Solutions assists companies in highly regulated industries give form to Digital Innovation by delivering the processes and practices needed to develop highly reliable and complex interconnected systems. The Company helps its customers solve challenging problems by taking a whole systems approach to designing and developing solutions using technology, processes, security, and systems engineering. A current, multi-year Best Places to Work finalist in Washington State and Orange County, California, Base2 Solutions is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with offices in Brea, California. Clients include The Boeing Company, Thales, Horizon Air, BioLife Solutions, Halyard, and L3Harris, among others. For more information, visit http://www.base2s.com .

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

