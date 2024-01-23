Belcan Opens Aerospace-Focused Technology & Innovation Center in Bangalore

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of full product lifecycle digital engineering, today launched its first aerospace-focused Technology and Innovation Center in Bangalore. The new state-of-the-art facility located at Whitefield Bangalore will augment Belcan's global delivery footprint and serve as a hub for collaboration and technological development within the aerospace industry.

Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan, who attended the event, commented, "We are delighted to inaugurate our new Technology and Innovation Center in Bangalore, highlighting our commitment to growing and developing engineers around the globe. Over the last 60 years, Belcan has consistently earned the trust of our customers by providing high-quality technical solutions across the full product lifecycle. I am very excited about the new opportunities this center creates to foster innovation and drive digital advancements that will help shape the future of the aerospace industry."

With a growing delivery center in Hyderabad and now Bangalore, Belcan is poised to further increase its capacity and capabilities, adding a substantial number of high-end aerospace engineers with niche competencies in product, software and digital engineering. The Bangalore center is a key milestone in Belcan's global expansion, allowing the company to tap the best aerospace talent pool and develop and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for its customer base worldwide.

About Belcan
Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

