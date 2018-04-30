Belcan Government Services Announces New Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Engineering

"Mark's leadership and ability to link technology, people, and mission will play a tremendous role in addressing our customers' gaps in Directed Energy, Test & Evaluation, Laboratory Services, Cyber Security, and other areas, and will play a key role as we develop future capabilities," said Lee Shabe, President of BGS. "I'm looking forward to working with Mark as we continue to deliver customer-excellence and expand our market presence."

Prior to joining Belcan, Dr. Brown was the Vice President for the Advanced Technology Solutions division of Scientific Research Corporation (SRC), a $100 million per year business group responsible for Research, Engineering, Test, and Evaluation supporting the U.S Military Services and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In this role, Dr. Brown was responsible for leading and providing recommendations in technology development and oversight in the execution of test and evaluation activities and engineering services. He played an integral role in ensuring that developments in advanced technology were ready to meet future Test & Evaluation needs.

Before joining SRC, Dr. Brown worked for Sikorsky Aircraft as the lead researcher on weapons controls for the Comanche helicopter. He was responsible for overseeing a team of researchers and programmers involved in developing the complex integrated fire control algorithms for the multiple weapon systems on the Comanche.

Before working in the private sector, Dr. Brown spent 15 years in public service, and more recently he worked for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). During his time at SMDC, Dr. Brown led developments in a wide range of technologies in support of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Dr. Brown was integral to SMDC's involvement in the MDA Small Business Innovation Research program and other advanced technology initiatives, including advanced radio frequency mitigation techniques; directed energy weapons (high power microwave and neutral particle beam); innovative guidance, navigation, and control laws to achieve zero miss intercepts; the development of novel optical and radio frequency sensors; and the development of advanced computer security technologies. Previously, he worked for the U.S. Air Force in Warner Robins conducting systems integration, test and evaluation, and foreign technical assistance activities.

Dr. Brown earned his Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and his BSEE degree from Georgia Institute of Technology. He served two years as the President for the International Test and Evaluation (ITEA) Board of Directors.

About Belcan

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes through adaptive and integrated services. From jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, chemical processing, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide customer-driven solutions that are flexible, scalable, and cost-effective. Belcan's unique capabilities have led to continuous growth and success for nearly 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

