Belcan Honored for Commitment to U.S. Navy Reservists

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan (a Cognizant company), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, marine, and government services markets, today announced that the U.S. Navy named Belcan Government Solutions (BGS) one of America's outstanding Navy Reserve employers for 2026 in recognition of its exceptional support of its reservists.

"It is a profound honor for Belcan to be recognized by the U.S. Navy for our support of our reservists," said Saurabh Mehta, Business Unit Head of Belcan. "We take immense pride in being an employer of choice for military members, veterans, and reservists worldwide. These individuals bring unparalleled leadership and technical expertise to our teams, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing them with a supportive professional environment that honors their service to our country. Supporting those who serve strengthens our workforce, our culture, and our ability to engineer better outcomes for our customers."

In conjunction with the award, Belcan is invited to attend the annual Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) to be held this June in San Diego, California. NERE highlights the vital partnership between the private sector and the military, emphasizing how employer support enables reservists to balance their civilian careers with their service obligations.

Belcan's participation in NERE reflects the company's longstanding commitment to fostering a workplace that values service, leadership, and mission-driven professionals. By supporting employees who serve in the Navy Reserve and other branches of the military, Belcan helps ensure they can continue contributing both to national security and to providing innovative engineering solutions across industries.

About Belcan Government Solutions

Belcan Government Solutions provides innovative services that allow Federal Government agencies to deliver on the promise of technology. Its mission is to deliver and support innovative solutions for large, complex Federal Government enterprises with a targeted focus on higher-end differentiated services that solve mission-critical client issues.

About Belcan

Belcan, a Cognizant company, is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Belcan