Belcan Receives 2019 Rolls-Royce GBS Procurement Supplier of the Year Award

Belcan was recognized for its outstanding service to Rolls-Royce, and is one of only two suppliers to receive this prestigious award. Rolls-Royce recognized the key achievements Belcan made in cost reduction, quality, and delivery excellence for the company throughout the year.

"Belcan prides itself in its ability to deliver excellence in quality, execution, and on time delivery, which makes this recognition from a premier company such as Rolls-Royce so gratifying," said Keith Matthews, President of Belcan International. "While we appreciate this award, Belcan is always striving for improvement, and we continue to invest in people, environment, skills, and retention to ensure we remain ahead of the competition."

Dean Fell, Rolls-Royce Head of Category Management – GBS Procurement, who presented the award to Belcan, also commented on Belcan's status as a trusted supply partner to Rolls-Royce, and the benefits delivered by Belcan on customer service and cost.

About Belcan

Belcan, LLC is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting, and IT services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity, Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value added. Belcan has been earning the trust of our customers for 60 years and counting. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

CONTACT:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Kristin Celauro

(732) 433-5200

kcelauro@lambert.com

SOURCE Belcan, LLC

