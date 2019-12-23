Belén Araujo Rangel's New Book No Quiero Promesas, An Impassioned Collection Of Poetry Reflecting The Heart Of Human Circumstances And Emotion

Belén Araujo Rangel said this about his book: "In my book I Do Not Want Promises , there are poems of love and heartbreak, a message from a dad to his son, a poem to moms, a declaration of love for those who are shy, funny stories that have happened in real life, and also some poems of disappointment. I hope you like my book. Thank you."

Published by Page Publishing, Belén Araujo Rangel's new book No Quiero Promesas will enamor readers with evoking panoramas depicting love, joy, and even sorrow, defining the essence of a life fulfilled.

Consumers who wish to find purpose through picturesque verses can purchase No Quiero Promesas in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

