BELFONTI COMPANIES ANNOUNCES A 95% OCCUPANCY RATE AT ITS NEW MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT IN ROCKY HILL, CONNECTICUT
News provided byBelfonti Companies, LLC
Jan 05, 2026, 12:08 ET
Kelson Row Residential Component Reaches Stabilization in Record Time
ROCKY HILL, Conn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to report that the residential component at Kelson Row in Rocky Hill, Connecticut has stabilized at 95% occupancy in just 13 months.
Kelson Row is a mixed-use development with 213 residential apartments and a retail component. "The first move-ins took place in November of 2024, so this is a phenomenal result compared to other new apartment communities in the region that are in lease-up," said Janice Miner, Chief Operating Officer of MCR Property Management (Kelson Row's property management company and a Belfonti-related entity). (www.mcrmanagement.com)
"We are working with some strong retail tenants and hope to have at least a portion of the retail space leased very soon," said the developer/owner, Michael Belfonti.
"Belfonti Companies, in partnership with the Town of Rocky Hill, has delivered a best-in-class asset. Our focus now is on continuing to drive economic activity and community life as we develop our historic district. As this project continues to lease, it will achieve the goal of a true mixed-use destination that supports local businesses and attracts new visitors," said Allan Smith, Mayor of Rocky Hill. (www.rockyhillct.gov)
Primary construction financing for Kelson Row was provided by Liberty Bank of Middletown, CT. "This is the second development in Middlesex County that Liberty Bank has financed for the Belfonti Companies, and both times the Belfonti team exceeded our expectations. It has been a rewarding partnership for all of us and we are already looking forward to the next opportunity they bring to us," said Christa Smith, Vice President of Commercial Real Estate at Liberty Bank. (www.libertybank.com)
About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC (headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut) actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. The company focuses on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Michael Belfonti, the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed over two billion dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment communities, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com
Belfonti Companies, LLC
2319 Whitney Avenue, Suite 1A
Hamden, CT 06518
Phone: (203) 230-1600
Fax: (203) 281-3366
SOURCE Belfonti Companies, LLC
