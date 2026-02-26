BELFONTI COMPANIES EXPANDS ITS INTERNATIONAL REACH

Conference in Abu Dhabi is yet another step in the Company's pursuit of international partnerships and opportunities

HAMDEN, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Belfonti, CEO and Founder of Belfonti Companies, was a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Abu Dhabi Private Markets Meeting, which was held on February 3, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, UAE (United Arab Emirates).

The panel, entitled "Real Estate Repricing and Debt Opportunities", was moderated by Ruggiero Lomonaco. Mr. Lomonaco is the Head of Islamic Finance for Mirabaud, an independent international banking and financial group committed to high-quality wealth and asset management services (www.mirabaud.com).

Mr. Belfonti's co-panelists included William H. Schwab, CEO of Global Value Investors (a global real estate investment firm that focuses on operating companies, property development, workouts and distressed recapitalizations); and Donal O'Neill, CEO of Ardstone (www.ardstone.com), one of Ireland's foremost residential investment and development companies, with real estate experience across eight countries.

"The new relationships that we forged during our time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will prove instrumental as relates to our company's vision and mission. We have already begun to explore several partnership opportunities for both U.S. and international acquisitions with global partners," said Michael Belfonti.

Mr. Belfonti was accompanied by his colleague Luis Duran Rappaccioli, who serves as the Vice President of Acquisitions for Belfonti Companies and manages its Florida office.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC (headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut) actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. The company focuses on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Michael Belfonti, the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and along with its affiliates has completed over five billion dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment communities, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

