Belfonti Companies Announces Co-Marketing Of Hunter's Chase With Douglas Elliman Real Estate

"There are only 16 condominium units left to be built in Phase I, of which six are currently under construction. And of those six, five are already under contract," said the developer Michael Belfonti, CEO and Founder of Belfonti Companies. "We expect the remaining 11 units to sell quickly, especially now that we have Douglas Elliman spearheading our marketing efforts," he added.

Douglas Elliman is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the United States, that specializes in marketing, management, title services and more.

"We are excited to partner with Belfonti Companies and help bring Hunter's Chase to market," says Scott Elwell, agent partnered with Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich of The SOE Team at Douglas Elliman. "Hunter's Chase provides an alternative lifestyle for those who work in Manhattan and seek a second home in a rural country setting. This is a great opportunity for buyers to get in early and customize any finishes during the pre-construction phase."

Historic Litchfield is a thriving quintessential Connecticut town within an easy driving distance to New York and Boston. The Hunter's Chase condominium community is located minutes from downtown Litchfield with its fine shops and dining establishments. The property is set on acres of conservation land, offering a fabulous resort lifestyle, complete with clubhouse, pool and fitness center.

According to Edite Calabrese, the Director of Sales for Hunter's Chase, all buildings currently being built at Hunter's Chase are either triplex or duplex buildings, and all units have two-car garages. "Approximately 2/3 of the units feature a first-floor master bedroom, and there are three-unit types ranging from 1,350 to 2,400 square feet, with a base starting price as low as $379,900.00," she said. "The 5 units that are under contract are located in two 3-unit buildings that are currently under construction, so at the present time there is 1 unit available for a quick move-in," she added.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Belfonti Companies is a family of organizations that focus on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Michael Belfonti, the company's founder, president and CEO, has always believed in acquiring real estate on the basis of its profit- making potential, and it is precisely this philosophy that has enabled Belfonti Companies, LLC to successfully own and manage millions of square feet of real estate over the years. From its modest beginnings in 1980, Belfonti Companies, LLC has grown to become a solid and highly esteemed company, successfully completing billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets, including approximately 3,000 residential apartment units and nearly one million square feet of office buildings, retail centers, and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate: Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 105 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

