Belfonti Companies Announces Refinancing of Guilford Property

GUILFORD, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates (Golden Goose, LLC) has refinanced an industrial property located at 20 Carter Drive in Guilford, CT.

The new loan was funded by Citibank (www.citi.com) and closed on May 24, 2021.

According to Michael Belfonti, the founder and CEO of Belfonti Companies, "The activity we are seeing in the Connecticut and national real estate markets with regards to refinancing opportunities and new investment and development opportunities is a sign that we are definitely exiting the uncertainty of the pandemic. This all bodes well for a resurgence of business as usual in most real estate asset classes." www.belfonti.com

The transaction was brokered by Epstein Canarick, a prominent New York brokerage firm. www.epsteincanarick.com. "Working with the Belfonti Organization for over 25 years and providing financing solutions across their broad portfolio is always a pleasure. Their sophisticated approach across all asset types illustrates that they are best in class," said Jeffrey Canarick, a principal of the firm.

The newly refinanced Guilford property serves as the corporate headquarters of Brook & Whittle, which has been a tenant there since 2010 and which recently extended its lease at the site. Brook & Whittle is a leading provider of sustainable label solutions. For more than 20 years they have provided pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve, and heat transfer labels to markets that include premium beverage, home care, personal care, food, nutraceutical, wine, spirits, and craft beverage. They specialize in high-speed wide web printing, digital print technology and complex package decoration. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Guilford, the company also has eight manufacturing locations across the country. www.brookandwhittle.com

About Belfonti Companies:

Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti (the company's founder, president and CEO), the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

