BELFONTI COMPANIES ANNOUNCES SALE OF WATERBURY ASSET TO MOSES / WEITZMAN HEALTH SYSTEM

"It has been an honor working with Mark Masselli and his team, and we are so pleased to turn this asset over as the permanent home of the Community Health Center of Waterbury," said Michael Belfonti, President and CEO of Belfonti Companies, LLC. "Mark's story is remarkable and inspiring, and I would highly recommend the book Peace & Health (by Charles Barber) to anyone who would like to learn how he transformed CHC from a single dental chair in Middletown, CT to a world-class healthcare organization. It just goes to show that a better world can be created when like-minded people join forces."

The $2.9MM transaction closed on July 31, 2024.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC (headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut) actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. The company focuses on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Michael Belfonti, the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed over two billion dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment communities, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

About the Moses/Weitzman Health System: The Moses/Weitzman Health System is America's first health system dedicated to primary care for underserved populations. Working across the United States and beyond, Moses/Weitzman focuses on the people and communities most likely to experience health disparities due to multiple factors including socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, gender, and environmental injustice. Companies within the Moses/Weitzman Health System advance the delivery of primary and specialty care through practice, research, systems transformation, and training the next generation of health care leaders. At Moses/Weitzman, we are groundbreaking in our approach to health care, while remaining grounded in the communities we do it for. www.mwhs1.com

About Community Health Center: Since 1972, Community Health Center, Inc. has been building a world class primary care organization, committed to special populations, improving health outcomes and building healthier communities through clinical excellence, research and innovation, and training the next generation. CHCI is based on consumer control and is committed to ensuring human rights and respecting human dignity; as such, it strives to be a voice and vehicle for social change. Our programs are available to all, but we have a special commitment to the uninsured, underinsured, and key populations such as patients with HIV/AIDS. For a constantly growing number of people in practically every Connecticut town, we are the healthcare organization that works to keep our patients—and our communities—healthy. CHC practices what is widely considered the future course of healthcare delivery. We incorporate prevention and health promotion, treatment of illness, and management of chronic disease – often all during the same visit. Using innovative service delivery models and state of the art technology, CHC goes beyond traditional health services to bring care to the places it is most needed, and most impactful. www.chc1.com

