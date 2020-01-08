Belfonti Companies Go Green!

HAMDEN, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies, LLC recently completed a multi-million dollar energy upgrade project at its corporate headquarters at 2319 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, CT. The project included new rooftop air-handling units, high efficiency boiler replacement, LED lighting, an energy management system including thermostats, and the installation of a 233 kW solar panel system on the roof of the parking garage

"We have always believed in being a socially responsible company," said Michael Belfonti, the founder and CEO of Belfonti Companies, "and these small steps are one way of demonstrating our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint for the protection of the environment. Business profits and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive and should go hand in hand."

According to Belfonti Companies' CFO Marc Franzman, "The installation of the solar panels and the other energy conservation measures at the building will eliminate nearly two-thirds of the annual energy usage. Beyond the cost savings, the safety and comfort of our tenants is one of our top priorities."

About Belfonti Companies

Founded in 1980, the Belfonti Companies have successfully completed real estate development and investment transactions valued at over two billion dollars and have owned and managed more than 10 million square feet of real estate throughout the United States and internationally. The company has invested in and developed a wide variety of assets including residential apartment complexes, office buildings, industrial parks, manufacturing concerns, and service-oriented companies.

