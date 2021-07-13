BELFOR Franchise Group Announces Acquisition Of redbox+

With nearly 300 franchise units nationwide, redbox+'s patented 2-in-1 roll-off container comes with both a dumpster and a portable restroom. This unique offering provides construction, renovation, and restoration companies with a simple solution to keep their job sites clean and efficient. OSHA requires that toilets are provided for employees at all construction sites, which keeps redbox+'s services in high demand. Current and future redbox+ franchise owners will benefit from the strong support team and systems at BFG, a division of BELFOR Property Restoration (BELFOR), the world's largest disaster restoration company.

"We are thrilled to welcome redbox+ to the BELFOR Franchise Group family," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR. "Redbox+'s one-of-a-kind combination system – and the cost-savings it provides – has attracted contractors for over a decade. We're proud and excited to have been chosen by redbox+ as the best partner, especially considering how well their core offerings complement the array of services our other brands provide. The addition of redbox+ strengthens our growing portfolio of industry-leading home services franchises by enabling us to meet the needs of even more customers and better serve the communities that need us most."

Across the country, redbox+ currently operates thousands of roll-off trucks and containers hauling thousands of tons of waste daily for its customers. In addition to the 2-in-1 roll-off container, redbox+ also offers 20-, 30- and 40-yard containers, as well as a smaller, 10-yard container for consumer DIY and waste removal projects.

"Redbox+ offers a unique opportunity for franchisees interested in growing a business in a niche, in-demand industry," said Patrick Kiessling, President of redbox+. "I have witnessed the evolution of the waste management industry over the past 10 years and truly see the value in franchising – which is why I am proud to join forces with BELFOR Franchise Group. Having the backing of respected industry leaders at BFG and BELFOR will help our current and future redbox+ franchisees meet and exceed their business goals."

"It's been both exciting and rewarding to lead redbox+'s phenomenal growth in recent years, which has been fueled by our innovative offering and our passionate franchisees," added exiting CEO Josh Skolnick. "Under the umbrella and stewardship of the BELFOR Franchise Group, I'm confident the future for redbox+ is brighter than ever."

For more than a decade, BFG has empowered entrepreneurs to own businesses that are designed for growth by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, proven business models and ongoing coaching and business development. Redbox+ is the company's 11th service-based franchise in the U.S. and Canada. Notably, BFG is the only residential and commercial services franchisor owned by an operating company, BELFOR, and franchisees across all 11 brands benefit from the strength of the growing network. This continued growth positions the organization to better serve its vast and diverse customer base.

All redbox+ locations will retain the redbox+ brand name and the company will continue to operate and conduct training out of its existing facility in St. Charles, MN.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is the world's largest residential and commercial services franchise group based on geographic footprint and number of units. The privately held, multi-concept franchise system is a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For over a decade, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, proven business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 11 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning, renovation and restoration. The franchise brands include: 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Chem-Dry® & Upholstery Cleaning, Delta Restoration Services®, DUCTZ International, HOODZ® International, N-Hance® Wood Refinishing, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, The Patch Boys®, redbox+®, WINMAR®, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About redbox+

Redbox+ is a leading waste management and rental company that delivers patented, portable dumpsters and toilets to commercial, industrial and residential projects. As the only "one call, two services" solution in the $63 billion-dollar waste management industry, redbox+ has close to 300 franchises nationwide and thousands of containers being used by roofers, remodelers, home builders and more who are taking advantage of their unique cost-effective design. The company has previously received the "Innovation of the Year" award during the International Waste Expo. Redbox+ is part of BELFOR Franchise Group, a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest property restoration company. For more information, please visit www.redboxplus.com

CONTACT:

Alexandra Chamberlain

BELFOR Property Restoration

610.529.1502

[email protected]

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group

