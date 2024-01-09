BELFOR Franchise Group announces new Safer Home Services franchise serving Atlanta

The new location, owned by Lawrence Villasenor, is the first new franchise outlet for the trusted provider of innovative pest control solutions since joining the top residential services franchise platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, is enhancing Safer Home Services coverage in Georgia in 2024, when the trusted provider of reliable, innovative pest control services opens its second location in the state.

The new Safer Home Services location, owned by Lawrence Villasenor, will deliver the company's unique Once-A-Year Pest Protection solution and other premium pest control programs throughout northwestern Atlanta, including Canton and Marietta.

While this is the second Atlanta-area franchise location for Safer Home Services, Villasenor is the first franchisee to sign with the pest control leader since it joined BELFOR Franchise Group.

"We're thrilled to announce that Lawrence has joined the Safer Home Services and BELFOR Franchise Group families," said Jim Swayne, brand president of Safer Home Services. "As the premier home service franchise platform, BELFOR Franchise Group offers unparalleled resources that empower new and existing Safer Home Services franchisees to grow their businesses and unlock exciting new opportunities for further development."

Safer Home Services sets itself apart in the structural pest control industry with its comprehensive Once-A-Year Pest Protection. Once-A-Year Pest Protection is more convenient for customers and more cost-effective for franchisees, allowing Safer Home Services to provide a scalable, resilient business model proven to help franchisees lock in repeat service and recurring revenue streams.

BELFOR Franchise Group supports its industry-leading residential and commercial service franchise opportunities with extensive support and advancement opportunities. Through BELFOR Franchise Group, Safer Home Services franchisees have access to hands-on training, ongoing operational and marketing support, the latest innovative technology, and a proven business model.

"Partnering with Safer Home Services fortifies our platform of home service franchises and adds value to the comprehensive service offerings we provide," said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development for BELFOR Franchise Group. "With its unique Once-A-Year Pest Protection solution and other innovative pest control programs, Safer Home Services stands out as a leader in its industry. We're proud to support the brand and Lawrence as they deliver outstanding service to customers in the Atlanta area, and we're looking forward to continuing to build value for a wide variety of franchisees and entrepreneurs throughout North America."

For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group's national acclaim aids Safer Home Services as it continues to serve as a trusted resource for local homeowners in the midst of unforeseeable crises.

For more information about Safer Home Services franchise opportunities, visit https://shsfranchise.com/ .

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , HOODZ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About Safer Home Services

Safer Home Services is a trusted provider of structural pest control services. With its comprehensive Once-A-Year Pest Protection and other innovative pest control solutions, Safer Home Services offers a scalable, resilient business model proven to help franchisees lock in repeat service and recurring revenue streams. Safer Home Services is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, the leading residential and commercial services franchisors. For more information, visit https://shsfranchise.com/ .

