BELFOR Franchise Group brands honored in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500®

The Patch Boys, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, redbox+ Dumpsters, Chem-Dry and 1-800 WATER DAMAGE recognized in annual rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five brands within BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, have been named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, the foremost annual ranking of franchise opportunities.

The 2025 edition of the Franchise 500® list names The Patch Boys, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, redbox+ Dumpsters, Chem-Dry, and 1-800 WATER DAMAGE among the top options for prospective franchise owners, recognizing strong brand identity, financial stability and overall unit growth.

Five brands associated with BELFOR Franchise Group have been named to this year’s Entrepreneur Franchise 500® List.

"For more than 46 years, the Franchise 500® has been our industry's gold standard, so it's an honor to see five BELFOR Franchise Group brands recognized in this year's rankings," said Doug Smith, SVP of Franchise Development at BELFOR Franchise Group. "Our goal is to empower franchisees with industry-leading training and support that foster long-term success, enabling them to pursue their dreams of business ownership. It's rewarding to see this mission recognized in the annual Franchise 500® rankings."

Over the last several decades, Entrepreneur's editorial team has employed an increasingly sophisticated formula to evaluate and rank the most promising opportunities for potential franchisees, assessing franchise brands according to factors such as brand strength, financial security, size and growth and costs and fees. The Franchise 500® list is not only a benchmark for competitiveness among franchisors, but an important research tool for those who aspire to operate franchises of their own.

The leadership and support teams at BELFOR Franchise Group recognize that investing in a franchise and becoming a business owner is a major life decision that demands thoughtful consideration. Their franchise network and systems are tailored to support driven individuals at every stage of their franchise ownership journey.

To see the full list of rankings, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group and the franchise opportunities available in your area, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, proven business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization to 14 reputable service-based franchise opportunities in the home services, commercial cleaning, and restoration industries. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Clear Pest Pros, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

