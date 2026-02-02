BELFOR Franchise Group celebrates growth and momentum heading into 2026

A leading home service franchisor highlights expansion for its portfolio of brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading residential and commercial services franchisor, is celebrating a year of strong momentum across its portfolio, fueled by rising demand for essential services and the increasing appeal of service-based business ownership.

Across the family of brands, established franchises serving both commercial and residential customers expanded their national footprint, reflecting sustained opportunity in the home and commercial services sectors. This performance highlights the strength of service-based models supported by recurring demand, as well as the advantages of the franchisor's centralized support platform built to help new business owners launch smoothly, run effectively and scale with confidence.

Among the year's growth leaders, HOODZ and Z PLUMBERZ continued to expand into key U.S. markets, with each brand adding new territories: 12 new units added for HOODZ and 22 for Z PLUMBERZ.

HOODZ provides commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and maintenance services, meeting ongoing demand from restaurants, hospitality groups and institutional kitchens as they prioritize safety, compliance and preventive maintenance. Z PLUMBERZ is a plumbing franchise built around comprehensive service offerings and a streamlined customer experience, attracting entrepreneurs who want to grow scalable skilled-trades businesses.

Beyond its established brands, several newer concepts also helped drive overall momentum. Emerging BELFOR Franchise Group brands, including COOL-BINZ and JUNKCO+ , grew their footprint over the past year, reflecting rising interest in scalable service offerings that address evolving needs across both residential and commercial markets.

The franchisor's recent performance reflects broader franchising trends, as entrepreneurs increasingly seek service-driven brands backed by essential demand, repeatable operating models and strong support infrastructure. With these industry tailwinds carrying into 2026, BELFOR Franchise Group plans to build on its momentum through continued franchise development, expansion into new markets, and ongoing investment in the tools and resources that support franchisee growth, setting the stage for another year of strong performance.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, their franchise brands have empowered entrepreneurs by offering strong business models, industry-leading training, and ongoing business coaching to help local owners succeed. As the parent organization to a diverse portfolio of service-based franchises, BELFOR Franchise Group provides opportunities across home services, commercial cleaning, and restoration industries. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , Clear Pest Pros , COOL-BINZ , DUCTZ , Helpful Heroes , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

