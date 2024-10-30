BELFOR Franchise Group Claims Partnership aims to level playing field for insurance pros

Classes in the newly launched training program will more effectively prepare new employees for the field and upskill current team members

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group, a global residential and commercial services provider, announces the launch of the Claims Partnership Program, a new platform that offers fully customized training opportunities tailored to meet the needs of property claims professionals of any skill level.

"The claims industry is undergoing a shift in experience, with seasoned veterans retiring and a new generation taking their place," said Ken Davis, Claims Partnership Manager at BELFOR Franchise Group. "There are new faces entering the industry, but their lack of tenure and knowledge can hinder the claims process, making a stressful situation even more stressful. We saw an opportunity to create a more effective training program and get them leveled up more quickly and efficiently."

Classes will be taught by experienced insurance and restoration claims professionals. Both virtual and in-person options are available for individual or entire teams. In-person sessions are held at BELFOR Franchise Group's world-class training facilities in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Over 50,000 square feet are dedicated to helping professionals learn and grow, including an IICRC ASD Certified Flood House and real-life portable scale kitchen and bath modules.

"We have an amazing program in place for our franchise owners, and we wanted to share that knowledge and world-class facility with our partners in the insurance industry," said Tim Fagan, president of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and Blue Kangaroo Packoutz. "Effective training isn't a one-size-fits-all package, and our program offers hands-on opportunities and innovative techniques unlike any other. The Claims Partnership Program will help these experts level up their skills and give us a chance to work even more effectively together."

Available training programs include:

Xactimate Basic, Intermediate & Advanced

Symbility Training

IICRC WRT – Water Damage Restoration Technician

IICRC ASD – Applied Structural Drying

IICRC AMRT – Applied Microbial Remediation Technician

IICRC FSRT – Fire and Smoke Restoration Technician

IICRC OCT – Odor Control Technician

Contents Training

Additional Restoration Software Technologies

For more information about the Claims Partnership Program, visit https://bfgbrands.com/claims-partnership/.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Safer Home Services, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

Founded in 2002, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE has become a leader in the property restoration industry and continues to make a major difference in the lives of homeowners when they're needed most. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE technicians across North America are equipped with the knowledge and tools to get the job done right the first time. In addition to long-lasting solutions that stand the test of time, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE places an emphasis on providing the ultimate customer experience as they restore homes and properties to a pre-damage condition. From the initial assessment to finetuning a game plan for each individual cleanup and restoration job, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE handles all the details so customers can focus on what matters most to them.

To learn more about 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, and to schedule a service, visit 1800waterdamage.com.

About Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is a contents restoration company that responds to the rescue of personal and business assets after an insurance loss, primarily fire and water damage. Backed by deep industry experience and industry-leading systems, the brand's services include assessment and pack-up of all contents, inventorying, secure storage, cleaning and restoration of salvageable items, and move-back once the property has been restored. Blue Kangaroo Packoutz places an emphasis on building lasting relationships with residents and businesses through quality customer service.

To learn more about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, visit bluekangaroopackoutz.com.

