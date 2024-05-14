BELFOR Franchise Group enhances portfolio of brands with acquisition of junk removal service company JUNKCO+

The global residential and commercial services franchisor strengthens its community of brands with junk removal provider's quick and convenient services

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, continues to enhance its family of service brands with the acquisition of JUNKCO+ , a junk removal and demolition service franchise that is poised for growth nationwide.

"We're proud to announce that JUNKCO+ is bringing its reliable services to our trusted family of brands," said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development for BELFOR Franchise Group. "JUNKCO+'s commitment to quick and convenient junk removal solutions makes them a great fit for our community of reputable service franchises. We're excited to work with them to deliver incredible value to our customers."

JUNKCO+ delivers a full range of professional residential and commercial junk removal, property cleanout and demolition services, including furniture and appliance removal, hoarding and estate cleanouts, shed demolition and more. With multiple revenue streams, ongoing franchise support, and high profit potential, JUNKCO+ offers a scalable franchise opportunity in an expanding market with strong demand.

"Joining BELFOR Franchise Group ensures JUNKCO+ has the resources needed to empower franchisees to succeed along with the support structure in place to help us grow the brand nationwide," said JUNKCO+ Brand President Blake Gordon. "BELFOR Franchise Group has a proven track record of building and supporting the top service franchise brands, and by offering this new franchise opportunity to aspiring business owners, the partnership allows us to extend our quick and convenient junk removal services to customers across the country."

JUNKCO+ is offering a gateway to a fulfilling business opportunity in the junk removal and demolition service industry. Both new and established JUNKCO+ franchisees enjoy the advantages of a proven business model, comprehensive training, and ongoing business coaching, setting the stage for an exciting entrepreneurial journey in an industry full of profit potential.

For more information about the JUNKCO+ franchise opportunity, visit https://junkcoplusfranchise.com/ .

For more information about the services JUNKCO+ provides, visit https://www.junkcoplus.com/ .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group