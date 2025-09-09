BELFOR Franchise Group promotes Beth Toenies to Vice President of Franchise Development

The industry veteran will maintain her concurrent role as Chief Operating Officer for 1-800-BOARDUP

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, has announced the promotion of Beth Toenies to Vice President of Franchise Development. In this expanded role, she will lead operational strategy, strengthen franchise support and drive the continued growth of 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz and DUCTZ, as well as the broader portfolio of service brands within BELFOR Franchise Group.

Beth Toenies now serves as Vice President of Franchise Development for BELFOR Franchise Group.

Toenies currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of 1-800-BOARDUP, a disaster recovery brand within BELFOR Franchise Group that specializes in securing properties and providing critical resources to victims rebuilding after a loss. She will continue in this capacity while also assuming her expanded role within BELFOR Franchise Group.

"Beth has consistently demonstrated loyalty, leadership and vision," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at BELFOR Franchise Group. "Her expertise in operations, sales and strategic planning will make her an invaluable partner to our development team and franchise prospects as we continue to expand and strengthen our brands."

As Vice President of Franchise Development, Toenies will drive greater efficiencies in franchise lead generation and development, while working closely with her counterparts and brand presidents to establish frameworks that drive long-term, sustainable growth.

With more than two decades of franchise leadership experience, Toenies is also a Six Sigma Black Belt and a Certified Project Manager. Her achievements have been widely recognized: She is the 2025 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Woman of the Year – Business Services, a 2023 Jacksonville Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree and was recently named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works (2025) by Women We Admire.

"At BELFOR Franchise Group, we've built an incredible reputation for empowering entrepreneurs across the residential and commercial service industries," said Toenies. "In taking on these new responsibilities, I look forward to working closely with our experienced franchise development team in connecting with the right candidates and demonstrating how our trusted service brands can enable them to take control of their future through franchise ownership."

Outside of her professional accomplishments, Toenies is a dedicated military spouse. Married to an active-duty Navy member, she was honored in 2022 as the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Military Spouse of the Year by Armed Forces Insurance.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, their franchise brands have empowered entrepreneurs by offering strong business models, industry-leading training, and ongoing business coaching to help local owners succeed. As the parent organization to a diverse portfolio of service-based franchises, BELFOR Franchise Group provides opportunities across home services, commercial cleaning, and restoration industries. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , Clear Pest Pros , COOL-BINZ , DUCTZ , Helpful Heroes , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

