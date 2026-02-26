Belfry Announces Strategic Partnership with Willis and Kayna to Support Physical Security Providers

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfry Software, a modern platform for physical security providers, has partnered with Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), to launch a digital insurance program tailored for Belfry customers. The program pairs Willis insurance expertise with award-winning Kayna insurance technology to deliver data-led, streamlined insurance solutions.

Belfry has transformed how security businesses operate by consolidating critical functions, including scheduling, timekeeping, payroll, billing, and more, into a single, integrated solution.

Willis is one of the world's leading insurance brokers and will serve as the placing broker for the program.

Kayna, Willis' technology partner, enables the distribution of Willis' security services insurance to Belfry customers by integrating a seamless insurance portal directly within the Belfry platform. Willis will utilize Kayna's technology to leverage real-time data to pre-fill forms and support quoting, saving users time and simplifying the procurement process.

As a result of this collaboration, an insurance portal will be included in the Belfry dashboard where customers can easily apply and receive a no-obligation insurance quote.

"At Belfry, we're building an all-in-one platform designed around the day-to-day realities of running a security company," said Jordan Wallach, Co-Founder & CEO of Belfry. "One of those realities is how difficult managing business insurance has been. It often takes weeks to gather and format the right payroll data for applications and audits, companies face surprise year-end adjustments because premiums are based on outdated payroll estimates, and finding the right coverage for complex risks isn't easy. By partnering Belfry's industry-specific payroll solution with Willis and Kayna, we're excited to help address challenges that have historically been a real pain for owners."

Willis has a team of insurance experts dedicated to ensuring Belfry customers can purchase robust coverage.

"As part of our strategy to deliver tech-enabled insurance solutions, we're excited to partner with Belfry to embed coverage seamlessly into the security operator journey," stated Paul Lubbers, Head of US Affinity at Willis. "Together, we aim to accelerate quoting and minimize premium audit risk, both of which are critical pain points and areas for improvements in the security industry." The partners share a commitment to support the success of Belfry customers by making it easier than ever to secure the right insurance coverage with minimal hassle so physical security operators can focus on their job with confidence.

Paul Prendergast, Co-Founder & CEO of Kayna concluded, "Backed by decades of Willis experience and expertise in underwriting and claims management, Belfry is taking an industry lead on delivering data-driven insurance and market choice for their platform customers. This is a winning formula for a great partnership and one that I'm delighted to see powered by Kayna technology."

About Belfry

Belfry is an operating system built specifically for security guard services, helping security companies manage scheduling, field supervision, officer performance, compliance, communications, and back-office operations in one platform. Belfry works with security guard firms across the United States to reduce manual work, improve operational visibility, protect profitability, and scale services more efficiently.

For more information about Belfry and its solutions, visit www.belfrysoftware.com .

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success and provide perspective that moves you.

About Kayna

Kayna enables embedded insurance through vertical SaaS platforms. It provides the technology and data orchestration layer between carriers, brokers and any vertical SaaS platform to distribute insurance products that are directly relevant to platform customers.

SOURCE Belfry