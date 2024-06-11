The whimsical, women-led company known for sparking joy through its European-inspired foods is gaining market share with its expanded breakfast assortment



BROOKLYN, NY., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Boys , a women-led company known for sparking moments of joy in people's lives with delicious European-inspired foods, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new refrigerated breakfast products: Griddle Pancakes and Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes. Both items are now available at select Target locations nationwide with additional retailer partnerships in the works.

Belgian Boys Adds Two New Refrigerated Breakfast Innovations to its Portfolio: Griddle Pancakes and Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes, available at Target nationwide

Belgian Boys strives to support families by making their morning routine as stress-free as possible. The addition of these two new items is building on Belgian Boys' core assortment of breakfast offerings: Belgian Waffles, Crepes, and Bite-Sized Pancakes, which were designed to be quick, mess-free, and snackable. Always in whimsical, colorful packaging and without GMOs, artificial flavors or preservatives.

"Our original mini pancakes are a massive hit with my kids. They love dipping them in chocolate we get from home in Belgium," says Belgian Boys CEO Anouck Gotlib. "So, adding Belgian chocolate chips to our bite-sized pancakes was only natural—and you can really taste the richness and quality of our chocolate baked right in."

"I like to say that our griddle pancakes are toppable and unstoppable! They are delicious drizzled with syrup, and topped with berries, or as a sweet & savory breakfast sandwich," Gotlib continues. "I am beyond thrilled to bring our new assortment of pancakes to homes across the country—I know they are going to be a big hit with kids and adults alike!

Belgian Boys Griddle Pancakes and Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes are now available in the refrigerated section at Target locations nationwide. For more information:

Griddle Pancakes is a long-requested addition to the Belgian Boys lineup. This European version of a traditional "American-style" pancake is a perfect fit alongside Belgian Boys Belgian Waffles, Crepes, and Bite-sized Pancakes. They are super convenient too; these pancakes are heated in just about one minute in the toaster, stovetop, or microwave.

is a long-requested addition to the Belgian Boys lineup. This European version of a traditional "American-style" pancake is a perfect fit alongside Belgian Boys Belgian Waffles, Crepes, and Bite-sized Pancakes. They are super convenient too; these pancakes are heated in just about one minute in the toaster, stovetop, or microwave. Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes is building off of Belgian Boys' best-selling breakfast item: the Original Bite-sized Pancakes—a family favorite for breakfast and lunch boxes. The fluffy bite-sized pancakes are one way Belgian Boys is making European foods mainstream—bringing the poffertjes, or Dutch mini pancakes, and Belgian Chocolate to an American audience.

Media Contact:

Mia Fazio

5129145709

[email protected]

SOURCE Belgian Boys