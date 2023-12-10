Belgian Commitment to Partnership Supports a New Frontier of Europe-US Space Research

News provided by

FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium

10 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has travelled to Houston, United States, to meet Raphaël Liégeois, the Belgian career astronaut selected as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut class of 2022. De Croo's visit coincides with the ESA cohort's familiarisation trip to NASA's Johnson Space Centre, which is the precursor to a further two years of training, delivered in Houston, to prepare the astronauts for their respective missions on the International Space Station. The visit signals a new phase of the long-standing collaboration between Europe and the United States on space research and exemplifies Belgium's commitment to partnerships in facing global challenges.

Continue Reading
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Raphael Liegeois pictured during a visit to the NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States of America on Saturday 09 December 2023 (PRNewsfoto/FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium)
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Raphael Liegeois pictured during a visit to the NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States of America on Saturday 09 December 2023 (PRNewsfoto/FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium)

Belgium's expertise in aerospace, and in science more generally, is internationally recognised – in terms of both training and industry. Belgium is a founding member of the ESA and its fifth-largest funder. The country's support of the ESA shows its commitment to shaping the development of Europe's space capability and ensuring that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

"For Belgians, the sky isn't the limit, the universe is," said De Croo. "Today, we are very proud to see Raphaël take this important step in his career as an astronaut. He will be an important role model for many generations of STEM students to come. Space research and innovation hold particular importance for Belgium; they are powerful economic drivers which foster the growth of high-tech industries and create jobs – as evidenced by the number of Belgian companies on the cutting edge of aeronautics." 

The 17 members of the ESA astronaut class of 2022 were selected from a pool of over 23,000 applicants. The process, designed to bring together the finest scientific minds that Europe has to offer, took place over a period lasting 18 months.

The selection of Raphaël Liégeois is testament to Belgium's focus on embracing openness, driven by innovation, partnerships, and diversity, to create solutions that drive progress for all.

About Belgium

Located in the heart of Europe, Belgium is one of the most open economies in the world, counting 11.5 million people with a reputation for innovation, hard work, partnership, and multilingualism. Strategically located between Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Luxembourg, and only a stone's throw from the UK, it lies at the centre of the richest and most densely populated area in Europe. A member of the European Union, Belgium enjoys full access to the world's most advanced single market and customs zone which ensures extensive frictionless trade.

Belgium boasts a highly developed transport infrastructure, including the second largest seaport in Europe (Antwerp). Belgium is home to world-leading research and innovation facilities, multinational corporations, and artisanal businesses supported by the investor-centric approach of public services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297131/FPS_Chancellery.jpg

SOURCE FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Belgium

Also from this source

Belgisches Engagement für Partnerschaft unterstützt eine neue Grenze der europäisch-amerikanischen Weltraumforschung

Belgisches Engagement für Partnerschaft unterstützt eine neue Grenze der europäisch-amerikanischen Weltraumforschung

Der belgische Premierminister Alexander De Croo ist nach Houston in die Vereinigten Staaten gereist, um Raphaël Liégeois zu treffen, den belgischen...
Bélgica respalda una nueva frontera de la investigación espacial entre Europa y Estados Unidos

Bélgica respalda una nueva frontera de la investigación espacial entre Europa y Estados Unidos

El primer ministro belga, Alexander De Croo, viajó a Houston, Estados Unidos, para reunirse con Raphaël Liégeois, el astronauta de carrera belga...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.