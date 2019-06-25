Belgian Telecom Provider Speeds Delivery of Customer Services with Oracle

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximus, a leading international communications service provider, has chosen Oracle Communications virtualized Oracle Session Border Controller as a core network component to enable the delivery of its residential and enterprise communications cloud-based solutions for voice. As such, Proximus will be able to deploy its internet communications offerings faster, while decreasing operational expenses and increasing services flexibility.

Oracle's virtualized SBC platform will be running on Proximus' telco cloud and used for residential VoIP and SIP trunking for enterprise customers. This will enable them to deliver trusted and first-class, real-time communications services across the Internet. The virtualization of Oracle's SBC is an important step in Proximus's overall network strategy to virtualize the majority of its telco and service applications on a multitenant and open telco cloud. In addition, the automated and orchestrated core network will allow for adaptable capacity planning.

"As a digital service provider, we want to deliver the latest technologies to our customers in a way that simplifies and improves their lives and work environments," said Laurent Claus, director service platforms & cloud, Proximus. "This is why our choice of Oracle was on target. Oracle Communications' SBC delivers unparalleled operational efficiency and flexibility, which are essential as we continue to scale our offerings and customer base."

"Given the scale and complexity of Proximus' network needs, Oracle Communications is a strong fit," said Greg Collins, founder & principal analyst, Exact Ventures. "As a tier-one communications service provider, Proximus requires the speed, trust and innovation that Oracle can deliver."

"Promixus has been a long time customer of Oracle Communications and this deployment is an exciting next step in their digital transformation journey," said Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Matching Promixus' ambition to deliver innovative services in an easy-to-consume way, we are confident that Oracle's virtualized Session Border Controller will provide them the security, comprehensive control and scalability needed to bring their customers into the next generation of communications services."

About Proximus

Proximus Group is a telecommunication & ICT company operating in the Belgian and international markets, servicing residential, enterprise and public customers. Proximus' ambition is to become a digital service provider, opening up a world of digital opportunities so people live better and work smarter. Through its best-quality integrated fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and easy-to-use solutions, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus transforms technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud and Security into solutions with positive impact on people and society. With 13,391 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,778 million end-2017.

Proximus (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is also active in Luxembourg through its affiliates Proximus Luxembourg and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. BICS is a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide.

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn, or join the conversation at Twitter @OracleComms.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

