Oracle and Duality Deliver Privacy-First AI to Government and Defense Customers

Partnership powers secure data collaboration for mission-critical operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World –Duality Technologies secure data collaboration platform is now available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace and deployable on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This enables government, defense, and intelligence customers to secure their data collaboration for mission-critical operations with OCI's built-in security and interoperability across specialized government, sovereign, and classified cloud environments, including Oracle Cloud Isolated Regions.

Together, Oracle and Duality enable customers to securely issue encrypted queries across networks and obtain confidential results in seconds, all while upholding rigorous security standards and regulatory requirements. Powered by OCI's high-bandwidth, low-latency architecture, Duality's data collaboration platform is purpose-built for compute-intensive analytics and AI workloads, scaling to meet evolving mission demands.

"Government and defense organizations need to balance innovation with absolute confidentiality," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO, Duality Technologies. "By making our secure data collaboration platform available to Oracle customers, we empower agencies to unlock crucial intelligence and analytical value from their data, while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy."

Customers running Duality on OCI can engage in confidential and secure investigations on any data, in any domain, without exposing the subject or result of investigations. Additionally, customers gain access to:

Quantum-ready cross-domain solutions: Enables secure data transfer and analysis across different security levels. Investigators can conduct high-to-low side investigations, accessing sensitive data while minimizing compromise from current or future quantum threats, helping ensure long-term data integrity.

Enables secure data transfer and analysis across different security levels. Investigators can conduct high-to-low side investigations, accessing sensitive data while minimizing compromise from current or future quantum threats, helping ensure long-term data integrity. Homomorphic encryption: Enables computation on encrypted data without decryption. National security and defense organizations gain the ability to perform analysis with diverse data across trust boundaries, breaking down information silos without compromising confidentiality.

Enables computation on encrypted data without decryption. National security and defense organizations gain the ability to perform analysis with diverse data across trust boundaries, breaking down information silos without compromising confidentiality. Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC): Allows for joint analysis of sensitive data without revealing individual inputs. This empowers multiple agencies or partners to collaborate on shared challenges, deriving collective insights while helping ensure that their respective raw data remains private and secure.

Allows for joint analysis of sensitive data without revealing individual inputs. This empowers multiple agencies or partners to collaborate on shared challenges, deriving collective insights while helping ensure that their respective raw data remains private and secure. Federated learning: Supports collaborative AI model training across decentralized data sources. Organizations can build more robust AI models trained on diverse datasets at the edge or in different security domains—without centralizing or exposing the source data.

Supports collaborative AI model training across data sources. Organizations can build more robust AI models trained on diverse datasets at the edge or in different security domains—without centralizing or exposing the source data. Built-in governance: Provides robust data access controls, auditing, and compliance features. These capabilities help customers monitor and log data interactions, enforce need-to-know principles, and maintain clear audit trails to meet stringent regulatory and mission requirements.

Provides robust data access controls, auditing, and compliance features. These capabilities help customers monitor and log data interactions, enforce need-to-know principles, and maintain clear audit trails to meet stringent regulatory and mission requirements. High-performance infrastructure: Delivers the high bandwidth and low-latency networks crucial for analytics on encrypted data. This purpose-built environment is optimized to handle the compute demands of privacy-enhancing technologies without slowing mission-critical analysis.

"Our commitment to national security and defense organizations goes beyond providing a secure cloud, it's about creating a comprehensive and trusted ecosystem of solutions that enables our customers to meet their unique requirements and successfully execute their most critical missions," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "By making Duality's platform available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we are enabling our customers to collaborate securely and leverage advanced AI tools to transform sensitive data into a decisive, strategic advantage."

Additional Resources

About Duality

Duality is the leader in privacy-enhanced data and AI collaboration, empowering organizations worldwide to maximize the value of their data without compromising on privacy, security, or compliance. Trusted across sectors including finance, healthcare, government, and more, Duality enables secure and compliant utilization of previously inaccessible data. Founded and led by world-renowned cryptographers and data scientists, Duality operationalizes privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) to accelerate data insights by enabling analysis and AI on encrypted data—while ensuring that sensitive data and AI models remain fully protected.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle AI World

Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle