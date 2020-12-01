Belgium hospital orders enterprise imaging solution from Sectra

LINKOPING, Sweden, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has been selected by Jessa Hospital in Belgium to deliver its software solution for enterprise imaging. The radiology module will be used throughout the hospital and be part of a regional collaboration network initiative in the Limburg area. With this solution, Jessa Hospital anticipates increased radiology productivity across the region for the benefit of patient outcomes.

Jessa Hospital provides care to approximately 200,000 unique patients each year and is part of a regional clinical network in south-west Limburg. The radiology module will be used throughout the radiology and nuclear medicine departments and the radiologists will carry out both reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution. As the native reporting module supports both rich and structured reporting, radiologists will be able to perform reporting close to the images, providing the referring physician with a rich report, without the need to switch applications. The solution will also be deeply integrated with Jessa Hospital's electronic patient record (EPR) to provide the care team with a full patient overview.

Jessa Hospital is part of a regional clinical network in Limburg aiming to improve how healthcare is delivered to inhabitants. As part of this initiative, the solution will also allow partner healthcare providers to connect to the imaging software. It will increase transparency and enable easier collaboration across hospital boundaries for radiologists from participating hospitals in terms of reading and reporting as well as second opinions.

"Patients can already be treated at any of the hospitals within the Jessa network and the hospitals can share resources such as subspecialists with each other. With Jessa Hospital's vision of improving healthcare through increased collaboration across healthcare providers and Sectra's experience of region-wide imaging solutions around the world, the next step toward making collaboration easier and more efficient can be taken," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director Sectra Benelux.

The contract, signed during the second quarter of the fiscal year, comprises Sectra's radiology module for handling radiology images as well as a vendor-neutral archive (VNA) to store medical images across all the departments and specialties at the hospital. The solution will handle Jessa Hospital's approximately 275,000 examinations per year.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Experience Sectra's solution at RSNA

Explore how the solution and latest innovations support radiologists in becoming more efficient and accomplishing more during the ongoing exhibition RSNA. Read more at medical.sectra.com/rsna.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

+46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/belgium-hospital-orders-enterprise-imaging-solution-from-sectra,c3246503

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-enterprise-imaging-solution,c2855750 Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

SOURCE Sectra