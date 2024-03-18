Belgium Social Commerce Market Databook 2024, Featuring Coverage of Facebook, Instagram, Kazidomi, My Social Book, myShopi, Lokkal and Earnieland

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$1.07 billion in 2024, growing steadily over the forecast period, to record a CAGR of 13.4% during 2024-2029. The Belgium social commerce GMV is forecast to increase from US$924.42 million in 2023 to reach US$2 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Belgium. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

