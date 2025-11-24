BELGRAVIA HARTFORD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. ELECTS PATRICK WOOD AS DIRECTOR & APPOINTS MNP AS AUDITOR

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on November 21, 2025.

A total of 40.75% of Belgravia's outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all matters presented for approval.

Approximately 2,700,000 shares (representing 2% of the issued and outstanding shares) were scheduled to be voted at the AGM in favour of the Board however, were deemed ineligible due to not meeting the cutoff requirements.

Management Commentary

Mr. Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford, stated:

"The strong support demonstrated by our shareholders at this year's AGM provides clear validation of our direction. With this mandate, the Board and management team are empowered to execute our 2026 strategic agenda with confidence. As announced on October 31 2025, Belgravia continues to hold its Bitcoin position of 83.14."

Elected to the Board

Mr. Patrick Wood has been elected to the Board of directors of Belgravia Hartford. Patrick Wood is a 25-year capital markets veteran in Canada and the U.S., with senior roles at BMO Nesbitt Burns, CIBC World Markets, and Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon. Patrick later founded Tormont Group, an advisory and merchant bank supporting IPOs, M&A, and institutional investor growth. Patrick is currently President & CEO of DelphX Capital Markets (DELX-TSX V), advancing innovative fixed-income solutions for the global bond market.

Mr. Mehdi Azodi, further commented: "I'm grateful that Patrick has joined the board as a director of Belgravia Hartford, his experience and vast network will be beneficial to the company and our shareholder base as we embark on the new year."

Election of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all nominees to serve until the next annual meeting. The detailed voting results are presented below:

Director Nominee For Withheld % For % Withheld Hon. Pierre Pettigrew, P.C. 53,914,967 565,111 98.96 % 1.04 % Mehdi Azodi 54,400,917 79,161 99.85 % 0.15 % Ernest Angelo Jr. 54,401,167 78,911 99.86 % 0.14 % Patrick Wood 54,401,167 78,911 99.86 % 0.14 % Ava Tahmasebi 53,915,217 564,861 98.96 % 1.04 %











Other Matters Approved

Matter For Against Withheld % For % Against Number of Directors 54,401,580 78,498 0 99.86 % 0.14 % Appointment of Auditors 54,479,014 0 1,064 100.00 % 0.00 % Stock Option Plan 53,895,695 584,383 0 98.93 % 1.07 % Shareholder Rights Plan 53,973,175 506,903 0 99.07 % 0.93 % Approval of New Control Person 54,478,633 1,445 0 100.00 % 0.00 %

MNP LLP. was appointed as the auditor for the company.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.blgvbtc.com

