Belgravia Hartford becomes a member of Future Investment Initiative (FII)

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it is a member of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and attended the 9th FII Conference which took place the week of October 27, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The FII is one of the world's premier gatherings of heads of state, global CEOs, investors, and policymakers focused on innovation, sustainability, and the future of global investment. Participation by Belgravia's executives and advisors marks an important step in expanding the Company's international profile.

Attendance at FII provided a high‑quality platform for Belgravia to engage directly with global and industry leaders, cultivate strategic relationships, and explore opportunities related to its Bitcoin Treasury, royalty holdings and ongoing litigation interests.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, added:

"Participation at FII underscored Belgravia Hartford's commitment to building long‑term global relationships and pursuing growth avenues aligned with our Bitcoin Treasury and investment strategy. The visibility and access at this world‑class event supported our objective to broaden our network and advance value‑creation initiatives across the Belgravia portfolio."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

