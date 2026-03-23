Belgravia Provides Litigation Update

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) (the "Company") provides the following update regarding the Ochoa royalty interest and recent court proceedings involving its subsidiary, Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp.

Litigation Update

As previously disclosed, Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. has been engaged in litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico against PolyNatura Corp. ("PolyNatura"), captioned Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. v. PolyNatura Corp., Case No. 2:21-cv-00918-MIS-JHR (the "PolyNatura Litigation"), concerning PolyNatura's obligations under the parties' Royalty Agreement. Over the course of the proceedings, the Court granted summary judgment in PolyNatura's favor on three of the four claims asserted. The remaining claim—relating to PolyNatura's obligations under the books-and-records inspection provision of the Royalty Agreement—proceeded toward trial.

On March 16, 2026, the Court issued two notable orders. First, PolyNatura was ordered to deposit $9,046.05 with the Court Clerk pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 67, representing the damages amount related to the books-and-records inspection established in the Court's prior ruling on PolyNatura's Motion in Limine. Second, the Court sanctioned PolyNatura's defense counsel $2,000 under Fed. R. Civ. P. 16(f) for failing to comply with pretrial scheduling deadlines without justification. Counsel for the plaintiff was not sanctioned.

Following the deposit of funds, the Court entered a Final Judgment on March 19, 2026, dismissing the remaining claim as moot. All post-judgment options, including appellate remedies, are under evaluation.

Ongoing Enforcement and Additional Legal Remedies

The PolyNatura Litigation addressed conduct through 2021. Since the filing of the original lawsuit, the Company has continued to monitor PolyNatura's compliance with its contractual obligations under the Royalty Agreement, including its covenant to use commercially reasonable efforts to realize revenues from the Ochoa water and mining assets. Additional enforcement actions related to PolyNatura's post-2021 conduct are actively being evaluated by the Company's legal team, and further updates to shareholders are anticipated in the near term.

Ochoa Royalty Interest Remains Fully Intact

The PolyNatura Litigation does not affect the royalty interest in the Ochoa polyhalite project. The rights granted under the Royalty Agreement remain in full force and effect, including a 75% royalty on water revenue and a 1% royalty on mining revenue from the Ochoa asset, up to a combined cap of US$12.2 million. PolyNatura itself has publicly confirmed that Belgravia remains a royalty holder and that its ongoing development efforts "will ultimately benefit Belgravia as well."

The Ochoa project is the only naturally occurring large-scale polyhalite deposit in the Americas, with published resources of approximately 630 million tons at over 82% grade and a mine life exceeding 50 years. The project's deep water wells in the Permian Basin region continue to appreciate in strategic value, particularly following New Mexico's enactment of the Strategic Water Supply Act in April 2025 and continued growth in Permian Basin water demand.

Response to PolyNatura Press Release

The Company is aware of a press release issued by PolyNatura on March 19, 2026 containing a number of characterizations that the Company considers misleading and incomplete. Among other things, PolyNatura omits that the Court sanctioned its own defense counsel for failing to comply with pretrial deadlines. PolyNatura also claims that "all" litigation claims were "resolved in PolyNatura's favor." The final claim was not adjudicated on the merits it was dismissed as moot only after PolyNatura deposited the full damages amount with the Court, in effect paying to resolve the claim rather than defend it at trial.

PolyNatura's chairman, Peter Yu, devoted a significant portion of his public statement to the claim that Belgravia "retained ten law firms." That is false. Four law firms have represented Belgravia in the PolyNatura Litigation. That Mr. Yu would make so easily disproven a misstatement in a public press release while omitting the Court's sanctions against his own counsel speaks to the reliability of PolyNatura's other characterizations. Shareholders are encouraged to review the public court record rather than rely on PolyNatura's self-serving account. The more salient fact that PolyNatura's press release fails to address is that, nearly nine years after execution of the Royalty Agreement, PolyNatura has yet to generate a single dollar in revenue from either the water wells or the mining asset.

PolyNatura has indicated it intends to seek recovery of attorneys' fees. Prevailing party status and entitlement to fees remain subject to determination by the Court based on the totality of the proceedings. Any such application will be addressed through the appropriate legal channels.

Corporate and Financial Update

The Company continues to hold Bitcoin and related Bitcoin ETF, BITX in treasury and maintains its focus on value creation through its royalty portfolio and the broader Bitcoin ecosystem.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO, stated:

"The Ochoa royalty is a valuable, long-duration asset tied to one of the most significant polyhalite deposits in the world. We are fully focused on enforcement of our contractual rights. Our legal team continues to evaluate all available remedies, and we expect to have more to say on that front shortly. We remain committed to maximizing the value of this royalty for our shareholders."

***

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses. For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.blgvbtc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.