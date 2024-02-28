Believe It! New Voortman® Perfectly Sweet™ Cookies Taste Delicious AND Have 25% Less Sugar Than the Leading Cookie*

Perfect for sugar-conscious snackers who refuse to sacrifice taste

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman® Bakery today launched a new line of reduced-sugar cookies that are perfect for those living a sugar-conscious lifestyle. Voortman® Perfectly Sweet™ cookies contain 25% less sugar than the leading cookie* without sacrificing flavor or taste.

There are seven varieties to fulfill every craving, including the new soft-baked formula varieties chocolate chip, oatmeal dark chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin. Other flavors include shortbread, coconut, almond crunch and windmills. All cookies are baked with real ingredients, including dark chocolate, raisins, almonds or shredded coconut, creating an array of tasty, reduced sugar treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.

The Voortman brand, already the No. 1 zero-sugar cookie brand in the United States**, conducted consumer research that showed 68% of U.S. adults consider themselves to be "sugar-conscious." And, of those sugar-conscious consumers, 84% would purchase a cookie that "has the same great taste you want but with less sugar than regular cookies." ***

"We set out to create reduced-sugar cookie recipes that don't compromise on taste, which led us to the perfectly sweet spot: 25% less sugar than the leading cookie," said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "Voortman Perfectly Sweet cookies truly deliver on the mouthwateringly great taste consumers demand from their cookies. Life is too short for cookies that don't taste like cookies, so we are excited to bring sugar-conscious snackers just the right amount of indulgence for their balanced lifestyles."

The reduced sugar cookies are made without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors and flavors. Voortman Perfectly Sweet cookies are available in a resealable package at grocery retailers across the U.S., including Kroger, Food Lion and Giant.

Visit Voortman.com to locate a retailer near you and to learn more.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com .

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

*The leading cookie contains 12g of sugar per 30g serving. See individual product packaging for details.

**Based on independent retail sales data.

***Source: Proprietary Hostess Brands AYTM Consumer Survey of Eating Approaches April 2023.

