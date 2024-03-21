Get Your Cake On with the Irresistible and Totally Snackable New Hostess® Meltamors™ Mini Cakes

Pop new mini lava-style cakes into the microwave for an even more delicious snack the whole family will enjoy

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hostess® brand today announced the launch of its newest snacking innovation, Hostess® Meltamors™, a soft, fluffy mini-cake with a delightful chocolate-flavored drizzle and a chocolatey- or caramel-flavored melting center that flows like "lava" when warmed for only five seconds* in the microwave. The latest Hostess cake creation will be available in two Hostess fan-favorite flavors: Double Chocolate and Chocolate Creamy Caramel.

"Inspired by warm restaurant desserts, Meltamors can be enjoyed immediately or transformed into a whole new level of chocolatey-flavored goodness by warming Meltamors in the microwave for just five seconds,*" said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. "Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments. At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those 'little' family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime."

Hostess Meltamors will be available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide in 9.31-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped mini cakes. Single-serve packages, containing two Meltamors, also will be sold in a 2.33-ounce size at convenience stores nationwide. The product will begin to hit store shelves in mid-March.

To learn more and find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess® snacks website at https://www.hostesscakes.com/ .

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com .

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

*Heat one cake for five seconds and let cool for one minute before enjoying. Please see package for full microwave instructions.

