Belk Celebrates Two Decades of Charity Sales Benefitting Local Communities

From June 5-7, customers can score exclusive discounts while supporting local nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking good and doing good have always gone hand in hand at Belk. This year, the retailer is celebrating 20 years of helping customers shop with purpose through the return of its Spring Charity Sale. From June 5–7, customers can shop in store for exclusive savings while supporting causes that make a meaningful impact in their local communities.

For the past two decades, Belk's Charity Sale has helped raise funds for local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations while offering customers exclusive savings on top designer brands. By purchasing a $5 ticket and redeeming it at checkout, customers can unlock special in-store discounts all weekend long on brands such as Levi's, Free People, Nike and more – directly supporting nonprofits in their communities.

"What started 20 years ago as a simple idea has become a tradition our customers look forward to year after year," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "The loyalty we've seen from customers through Charity Sale demonstrates the value they place on supporting their local communities. We're proud to continue providing a platform that makes a real impact."

Here's How it Works:

Grab a Ticket: Purchase a $5 ticket directly from a participating nonprofit or at any Belk store now through June 7 (Belk Market and Belk Outlet locations excluded).

Purchase a $5 ticket directly from a participating nonprofit or at any Belk store now through June 7 (Belk Market and Belk Outlet locations excluded). Lock in Your Look: Shop the pre-sale event through June 4 to reserve select items ahead of the sale.

Shop the pre-sale event through June 4 to reserve select items ahead of the sale. Shop and Save: Shop in store from June 5–7 and redeem your Charity Sale ticket to receive $5 off your purchase plus an extra 25% off select designer brands that rarely go on sale.

Shop in store from June 5–7 and redeem your Charity Sale ticket to receive $5 off your purchase plus an extra 25% off select designer brands that rarely go on sale. Know Your Impact: All ticket sales benefit nonprofit organizations. Proceeds from tickets purchased through participating charities go directly to those organizations, while tickets sold at Belk stores support Belk's three national partners: Family Promise, Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Clubs.

Since its launch in 2006, Charity Sale has benefited more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations, helping raise funds to support vital community programs. This season's event includes more than 3,500 participating nonprofits. Participating organizations span Belk's 16-state footprint, giving customers a meaningful way to support causes close to home.

"The Salvation Army joins in celebrating 20 years of impact with Belk's Charity Sale," said Major Andrew Wiley, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. "Across the footprint, this partnership has helped local Salvation Army units feed, shelter and serve families in need. In Charlotte, home to Belk's headquarters, we've been able to work together to ensure more families experiencing homelessness have a safe place, more youth engage in enriching after-school programs, and more children experience the joy of a Christmas morning. We can't do the work that we do without the support of partners like Belk and the generous involvement of its customers in the community. The Salvation Army is most grateful for Belk's support as we continue to change lives together."

Belk welcomes all 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to participate in Charity Sale. Organizations interested in signing up can contact their local Belk store or visit www.belk.com/CharitySaleResources for more information.

To learn more about Charity Sale, visit www.belk.com/charity.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk, Belk Market and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states, and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For 138 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.