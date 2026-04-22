Belk, Sewing Down South Renew Partnership with Exclusive Coastal Collection

Over 120 styles created in partnership with Craig Conover capture the beauty of spring in the South with vibrant prints, pastel colors and beachy details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk's premier private label brand, Crown & Ivy, is teaming up once again with Sewing Down South, the lifestyle brand co-founded by unscripted TV personality, author and entrepreneur Craig Conover, to launch a new, exclusive coastal collection. The new line marks the third collaboration between Belk and Sewing Down South, this time featuring vibrant coastal prints and playful tropical elements, charming beachy details like sailboats and palm leaves, and soft pastels to help customers embrace the spring season with Southern-inspired style.

Crown & Ivy x Sewing Down South Coastal Collection

The coastal collection features over 120 styles across women's and men's apparel, home goods and accessories, with a fresh addition – jewelry. Launching in Belk stores and online at Belk.com today, the line includes everything customers need to refresh their wardrobe and home, with prices starting at just $14.

"Our coastal line represents the perfect evolution of our ongoing partnership with Sewing Down South," said Jon Bollman, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager at Belk. "Spring is the perfect time to refresh your style, and we wanted to make it easy and accessible for everyone. We've brought together everything we love about Southern charm – the colors, the playful prints, the quality. It's a collection that works for any occasion."

Drawing inspiration from Charleston's coastal beauty and springtime in the South, the new line captures the fresh energy of the season through thoughtfully designed apparel, home accents and accessories. Whether it's for hosting garden parties, planning a beach getaway or just a simple night in, the coastal collection offers everything customers need to look and feel their best.

"There's something special about springtime in Charleston, and we wanted to bottle that magic into this new collection," said Craig Conover, co-founder of Sewing Down South. "Our coastal collaboration represents everything that Belk, Crown & Ivy and Sewing Down South stand for: celebrating Southern style with intention and creativity. We can't wait for our customers to experience the quality and creativity we've poured into every piece."

To celebrate the launch, Belk has reopened its limited-time pop-up shop at 489 King Street, Suite 100, Charleston, S.C., next to Sewing Down South's flagship store. Open through the end of July, the pop-up will give customers the opportunity to shop the full coastal collection, as well as other items from Crown & Ivy, and experience the allure of downtown Charleston.

Stay tuned at Belk.com and Belk's Instagram page (@Belk) for the latest details surrounding the partnership.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk, Belk Market and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states, and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For 138 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

About Sewing Down South / Craig Conover

Sewing Down South™ was founded in 2018 by Craig Conover, an unscripted TV personality, author, and entrepreneur, along with his business partners Amanda Latifi and Jerry Casselano.

Rooted in craftsmanship and authenticity, sewing has long been both a creative outlet and a grounding force for Conover. Drawing inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded, Sewing Down South blends timeless patterns with a relaxed Southern perspective. Each pattern and product is thoughtfully curated with a focus on approachable style and everyday living.

Sewing Down South's flagship location opened in May 2021 and is nestled along King Street, one of the Southeast's most historic shopping destinations. The store offers an immersive retail experience that brings the brand's signature color palettes and coastal-inspired designs to life.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.