Belk Customers Have One More Charity Sale This Year to Help Local Charities While Shopping Exclusive Discounts October 28th - 30th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time this year, Belk is hosting a Charity Sale from Friday, October 28th through Sunday, October 30th in-store at all of the retailer's locations. Belk's Charity Sale events are unique because nonprofit organizations are able to sell tickets for fundraising efforts and customers gain access to exclusive discounts by participating. Tickets for Belk's Charity Sale are available for purchase at any store location now through October 30th.

For over 130 years since the company's founding, Belk has been proud to support local organizations that work to improve the communities they serve across the company's 16-state footprint. Belk Charity Sales have contributed over $105 million and helped more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations since the event first started in 2006.

"We have such a longstanding history of supporting and giving back to our communities here at Belk," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "Charity Sale is a wonderful way for customers to join in our spirit of giving, while also having a great time shopping some amazing deals."

Customers must purchase a $5 ticket for the in-store shopping event to have access to these exclusive Charity Sale discounts. Tickets are currently available for purchase, and customers can buy them directly from nonprofits in their area that are participating in the event. Customers may also purchase tickets from any Belk store at the registers. Belk welcomes all 501c3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store.

The $5 ticket price is deducted from the customer's total purchase during the Charity Sale, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to the participating charities. October's Charity Sale will let customers save up to 50% on rarely discounted designer brands and also includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply).

For additional information visit www.belk.com/charity.

