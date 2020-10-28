Belk Invites Customers to Shop Exclusive Holiday Deals While Giving Back to Local Nonprofits During November Charity Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Belk is offering customers some of the biggest savings of the year with its popular Charity Sale, happening in-stores and online at belk.com November 13-15. During the sale, customers will receive deep discounts on both designer and private-label brands, all while giving back to local nonprofits at a time when it matters most.

Customers who make a $5 donation directly to a participating nonprofit will receive a $10 coupon to be used during the Charity Sale. Those who donate in-store or online prior to the sale will receive early access to shop the sale November 9-12.

"We know the holiday shopping season is going to look a lot different this year, which is why we're offering some of our biggest discounts of the year during the November Charity Sale, before Black Friday," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "Not only will customers have the opportunity to get ahead of the busy shopping season, but they can shop knowing that their donation is going directly to nonprofits in their community who may be struggling due to the ongoing pandemic."

Belk is encouraging any 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to participate and raise money for their organization by registering on Donately. The charity will be able to gain support for their cause and raise funds virtually by sharing the donation link with its supporters through email or social media. Belk will give the charity that raises the most money online for their organization an additional $5,000.

With safety a top priority for Belk this holiday season, the retailer is offering several options for customers to shop, including free in-store or contactless curbside pickup and same day delivery options.

Belk and its nonprofit partners raised over $10 million for over 5,000 charities across the company's 16-state footprint last year, and has been hosting the Charity Sale to benefit non-profit organizations since 2007.

To register for the Charity Sale today, nonprofits can visit https://belk.donately.com/signup.html. See the complete rules and regulations of the contest by clicking here.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

