Belk Invites Customers to Shop, Save and Give Back at Annual Spring Charity Sale
May 4 sale offers exclusive discounts for shoppers while benefiting community nonprofits
Apr 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring fashion in full swing, Belk today announced the return of its annual Spring Charity Sale, offering customers exclusive discounts on top designer brands and the opportunity to support local nonprofits. For the first time ever, Belk's Charity Sale will run all day, allowing customers to shop and save from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at all of Belk's 292 locations. In addition to major savings, Belk will give the first 100 customers in each store a Belk gift card ranging from $5 to $1,500.
Each year, Belk partners with thousands of nonprofits across its 16-state footprint to help raise money through the charity sale events. With a 130-year legacy of giving back and supporting its local communities, Belk's Spring Charity Sale has contributed nearly $60 million to more than 6,000 Southern nonprofits since it began in 2012.
"Caring for our communities has always been the foundation of Belk's values," said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. "Our charity sales provide a platform for nonprofits to raise awareness and contributions for the positive work they're doing, all while offering customers access to rarely discounted brands. We invite everyone across our hometown communities to donate, shop and save at our Spring Charity Sale."
To access the Spring Charity Sale, customers must purchase a $5 ticket from a partnering nonprofit or directly from Belk. The $5 will ultimately be deducted from customers' total purchase when they shop at the event on May 4. One hundred percent of the proceeds from tickets purchased from the nonprofits will stay with that organization. Proceeds from the tickets purchased from Belk will be divided among that store's partner charities.
For more information about the Belk Charity Sale, contact your local Belk store. Store hours may vary depending on location.
About Belk
Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where Southern customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It's where Southern style lives. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top beauty brands, a wedding registry and Southern style for the home. Check out the Belk Newsroom to see the retailer in action as they give back to the community, deliver fashion-forward trends and more!
