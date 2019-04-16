Belk Invites Customers to Shop, Save and Give Back at Annual Spring Charity Sale

Each year, Belk partners with thousands of nonprofits across its 16-state footprint to help raise money through the charity sale events. With a 130-year legacy of giving back and supporting its local communities, Belk's Spring Charity Sale has contributed nearly $60 million to more than 6,000 Southern nonprofits since it began in 2012.

"Caring for our communities has always been the foundation of Belk's values," said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. "Our charity sales provide a platform for nonprofits to raise awareness and contributions for the positive work they're doing, all while offering customers access to rarely discounted brands. We invite everyone across our hometown communities to donate, shop and save at our Spring Charity Sale."

To access the Spring Charity Sale, customers must purchase a $5 ticket from a partnering nonprofit or directly from Belk. The $5 will ultimately be deducted from customers' total purchase when they shop at the event on May 4. One hundred percent of the proceeds from tickets purchased from the nonprofits will stay with that organization. Proceeds from the tickets purchased from Belk will be divided among that store's partner charities.

For more information about the Belk Charity Sale, contact your local Belk store. Store hours may vary depending on location.

Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where Southern customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It's where Southern style lives. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories for the entire family, along with top beauty brands, a wedding registry and Southern style for the home. Check out the Belk Newsroom to see the retailer in action as they give back to the community, deliver fashion-forward trends and more!

